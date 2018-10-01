« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Switch] Gal Metal : Comment recharger les batteries...


Date de sortie : 8 Février 2018 (Japon)
Exclusif Switch
    posted the 01/10/2018 at 09:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    megadeth posted the 01/10/2018 at 10:48 AM
    le gars au début de la vidéo c'est bien marty friedman? si c'est lui je s'avais
    pas qu'il parler le jap
    sylphide posted the 01/10/2018 at 10:58 AM
    megadeth Affirmatif c'est bien Marty Friedman, faut que ce jeu arrive en Europe.
    megadeth posted the 01/10/2018 at 12:42 PM
    sylphide ,merci, j'était pas sure, il a pris un coup de vieux
    vadorswitch posted the 01/10/2018 at 01:00 PM
    Une exclu switch c'est bien mais exclu Japon moins...
