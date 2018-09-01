« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Punch-Out/Madworld = Pato Box !


Le jeu sortira cette année sur Switch.
    posted the 01/09/2018 at 08:08 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    kidicarus posted the 01/09/2018 at 08:12 PM
    Madworld, punch out et killer 7 dans ses déplacements
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/09/2018 at 08:13 PM
    kidicarus c'est pas faux.
    kalas28 posted the 01/09/2018 at 08:15 PM
    olimar59 posted the 01/09/2018 at 08:17 PM
    Je vais quand même le surveiller
    escobar posted the 01/09/2018 at 08:33 PM
    kalas28 ça donne envie hein
    madness7 posted the 01/09/2018 at 08:42 PM
    Vraiment sympa comme concept, je surveille aussi. ^^
    vonkuru posted the 01/09/2018 at 09:30 PM
    Sexy !
    linkart posted the 01/09/2018 at 10:38 PM
    Ça a l'air super, il y a même des phases hors combat !
