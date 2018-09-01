accueil
Gamer since 1984
____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
suzukube
> blog
The Ting Go REINHARDT
J'suis dead quand il dit : "The KillFeed asks more, you go 1, 2, 3 & 4 *tililing*"
!
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/
tags :
big shaq
posted the 01/09/2018 at 04:03 AM by
suzukube
comments (
3
)
suzukube
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 04:04 AM
Pour ceux qui ne comprennent pas la référence :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M_5oYU-IsU
princedupersil01
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 04:13 AM
Mon préféré ça reste dr Orofi avec Chanisse.
https://youtu.be/U_Lzicf8vZg
suzukube
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 04:25 AM
C'est bon j'arrête Youtube pour ce soir :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dptghy0ZF6w
https://youtu.be/U_Lzicf8vZg