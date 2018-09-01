____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
The Ting Go REINHARDT


J'suis dead quand il dit : "The KillFeed asks more, you go 1, 2, 3 & 4 *tililing*" !
    suzukube posted the 01/09/2018 at 04:04 AM
    Pour ceux qui ne comprennent pas la référence : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M_5oYU-IsU
    princedupersil01 posted the 01/09/2018 at 04:13 AM
    Mon préféré ça reste dr Orofi avec Chanisse.
    https://youtu.be/U_Lzicf8vZg
    suzukube posted the 01/09/2018 at 04:25 AM
    C'est bon j'arrête Youtube pour ce soir : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dptghy0ZF6w
