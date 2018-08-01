« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[indé] Implosion : Démo sur Switch


Démo disponible


https://twitter.com/NintendoEurope/status/950396701512208389
    posted the 01/08/2018 at 06:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    birmou posted the 01/08/2018 at 06:49 PM
    Une tuerie ce jeu
    blur0d posted the 01/08/2018 at 07:04 PM
    cool
    rbz posted the 01/08/2018 at 07:05 PM
    le jeu est très moyen.
    par les même dev, prenez plutot deemo ou voez X)
