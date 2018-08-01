accueil
beppop
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
strifedcloud
,
kyojoueur
,
link49
,
voxen
,
diablass59
,
minx
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
torotoro59
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
kamikaze1985
,
infamousdvl
State of Decay 2
Xbox One
Microsoft
Undead Labs
survival horror
oui
PC
profile
kurosama
,
raph64
,
minx
,
sephiroth07
beppop
State of Decay 2: classification ESRB
Comme d'hab ça veut dire une sortie imminente ou très bientôt. Au dernière nouvelles SoT2 est attendu pour le printemps (Mars-Juin).
https://twitter.com/ESRBRatings/status/950389277627740160
posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:01 PM by beppop
beppop
comments (12)
12
)
youtube06
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 05:02 PM
Pour être honnête sa fait partie des 2-3 jeux qui m’intéressent sur One ! J’espère qu'il sera à la hauteur ! :O
spawnini
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 05:03 PM
Coop enfin
aiolia081
voxen
negan
calishnikov
sandman
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 05:08 PM
Je l'attends de pied ferme!
koji
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 05:09 PM
me tente bien.
guigui59
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 05:10 PM
Vivement
skuldleif
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 05:23 PM
beppop
generalement quand un jeu a sa classification il sort peu de temps apres c'est ca?
beppop
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 05:31 PM
skuldleif
je crois 6 mois au maximum
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 05:38 PM
En juin à l'ombre manette en mains clim et verre de tropico avec glaçon
cajp45
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 05:54 PM
décidément, les news xbox s'enchainent en ce moment, c'est bon ça. ^^
diablo
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 06:11 PM
cajp45
Je pense que ça arrivera 1 mois après SoT vers fin Avril et Crackdown 3 ça sera vers fin Mai puis on arrive à l'E3 et ça coïncide avec ce qu'ils ont dit les 3 jeux avant l'E3
voxen
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 06:22 PM
spawnini
on aura attendu
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/08/2018 at 06:37 PM
yes
