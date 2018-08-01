profile
State of Decay 2
15
Likes
Likers
name : State of Decay 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Undead Labs
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
beppop
4
Likes
Likers
beppop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 29
visites since opening : 41743
beppop > blog
State of Decay 2: classification ESRB
Comme d'hab ça veut dire une sortie imminente ou très bientôt. Au dernière nouvelles SoT2 est attendu pour le printemps (Mars-Juin).




https://twitter.com/ESRBRatings/status/950389277627740160
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:01 PM by beppop
    comments (12)
    youtube06 posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:02 PM
    Pour être honnête sa fait partie des 2-3 jeux qui m’intéressent sur One ! J’espère qu'il sera à la hauteur ! :O
    spawnini posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:03 PM
    Coop enfin aiolia081 voxen negan calishnikov
    sandman posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:08 PM
    Je l'attends de pied ferme!
    koji posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:09 PM
    me tente bien.
    guigui59 posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:10 PM
    Vivement
    skuldleif posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:23 PM
    beppop generalement quand un jeu a sa classification il sort peu de temps apres c'est ca?
    beppop posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:31 PM
    skuldleif je crois 6 mois au maximum
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:38 PM
    En juin à l'ombre manette en mains clim et verre de tropico avec glaçon
    cajp45 posted the 01/08/2018 at 05:54 PM
    décidément, les news xbox s'enchainent en ce moment, c'est bon ça. ^^
    diablo posted the 01/08/2018 at 06:11 PM
    cajp45 Je pense que ça arrivera 1 mois après SoT vers fin Avril et Crackdown 3 ça sera vers fin Mai puis on arrive à l'E3 et ça coïncide avec ce qu'ils ont dit les 3 jeux avant l'E3
    voxen posted the 01/08/2018 at 06:22 PM
    spawnini on aura attendu
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/08/2018 at 06:37 PM
    yes
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre