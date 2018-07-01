Comme toutes les grosses production (de même que les petites prod), Justice League aura droit a une sortie en double vinyle. Pas de versions colorée pour le moment.
Le prix du vinyle est plutôt correct 23.45€
La pochette est magnifique je trouve.
La soundtrack est dévoilée:
1-Everybody Knows
by Sigrid
2-The Justice League Theme - Logos
by Danny Elfman
3-Hero’s Theme
by Danny Elfman
4-Batman on the Roof
by Danny Elfman
5-Enter Cyborg
by Danny Elfman
6-Wonder Woman Rescue
by Danny Elfman
7-Hippolyta’s Arrow
by Danny Elfman
8-The Story of Steppenwolf
by Danny Elfman
9-The Amazon Mother Box
by Danny Elfman
10-Cyborg Meets Diana
by Danny Elfman
11-Aquaman in Atlantis
by Danny Elfman
12-Then There Were Three
by Danny Elfman
13-The Tunnel Fight
by Danny Elfman
14-The World Needs Superman
by Danny Elfman
15-Spark of The Flash
by Danny Elfman
16-Friends and Foes
by Danny Elfman
17-Justice League United
by Danny Elfman
18-Home
by Danny Elfman
19-Bruce and Diana
by Danny Elfman
20-The Final Battle
by Danny Elfman
21-A New Hope
by Danny Elfman
22-Anti-Hero’s Theme
by Danny Elfman
23-Come Together
by Gary Clark Jr., Junkie XL
24-Icky Thump
by The White Stripes
25-The Tunnel Fight (Full Length Bonus Track)
by Danny Elfman
26-The Final Battle (Full Length Bonus Track)
by Danny Elfman
27-Mother Russia (Bonus Track)
by Danny Elfman
La sortie du vinyle est prévue pour le 9 Février
