sussudio
articles :
42
visites since opening :
1374554
sussudio
> blog
Ce doublage pornographique
J'ai jamais autant rit devant un jeu
tags :
21
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/06/2018 at 07:03 PM by sussudio
sussudio
comments (26)
26
)
eldren
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:04 PM
testament
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:06 PM
serve
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:08 PM
Ah oui quand même
megaman
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:09 PM
sussudio
eldren
testament
serve
en parlant de truc porno accepté par nintendo, y a ca aussi :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X91dsHGGHwY
sandman
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:09 PM
mmmhhh le baton de style anhhhhhhhhhhhhh ohhhhhh ouiiiiiiiiii
greatteacheroni
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:11 PM
J’avais oublié ! Merci du partage !
serve
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:12 PM
megaman
J'avais vu cette vidéo c'est aussi barré que les confs de Devolver Digital
e3ologue
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:16 PM
Si ça c'est porno, vous devez regardez des films bizarres.
En jeu c'est tellement énorme, le rythme est assez ouf, puis d'un coup on t'arrête pour te montrer ça
roy001
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:24 PM
megaman
link49
odv78
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:26 PM
Cette érotisme bordel
sphinx
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:35 PM
mmmm my ding ding dong.... mmmm you touch my tra la la
celesnot
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:36 PM
"C'est comme faire de la bicyclette, il faut un bon équilibre... et un short moulant"
eldren
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:39 PM
megaman
lol pas mal
mafacenligne
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:49 PM
et la tendresse bordel, qui est un film francais des années 80 !
ramses
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 07:51 PM
e3ologue
moi non plus je ne vois pas ce qui est porno la
diablass59
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 08:03 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 08:47 PM
arngrim
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 08:50 PM
Tout y est: la musique, la voix feutrée...seigneur, je capitule.
lz
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 10:00 PM
popomolos
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 10:01 PM
merde j'ai même pas esquissé un seul sourire.
edgar
posted
the 01/06/2018 at 10:08 PM
marchand2sable
posted
the 01/07/2018 at 12:57 AM
kurosama
posted
the 01/07/2018 at 01:39 AM
en tout cas me suis bien eclaté sur ce jeu
qbigaara49
posted
the 01/07/2018 at 02:20 AM
sussudio
alors ta vu mon message privé ?
Sinon excellent ta video
qbigaara49
posted
the 01/07/2018 at 02:22 AM
sussudio
jackie et michel le baton de style le jeu
sauronsg
posted
the 01/07/2018 at 03:34 AM
une raison mour ressortir la wii du placard pour une soirée jeu entre amis
