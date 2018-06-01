We know that Studio Gobo’s Electric Square is working on a game for Microsoft Studios. However, Electric Square is based in Brighton so by this logic they could be working on something else, perhaps on a smaller scale.



The other major candidate for building Fable 4 among UK studios is none other than Playground Games. They’ve been openly recruiting developers on their website for a triple-A open world RPG and obviously, they have a great relationship with Microsoft having successfully developed the Horizon spin-off Forza franchise – in fact, Forza Horizon 3 is the only 90+ rated game on Metacritic published by Microsoft Studios during this console generation.



One argument that’s been brought up against this possibility is that past openings mentioned “an entirely new AAA open world action RPG” and some had assumed this would mean a new IP.



But the latest opening for Senior Game Designer replaced that “entirely new” label with “exciting, large-scale”.



