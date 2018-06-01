Mike760
profile
Fable Legends
26
Likes
Likers
name : Fable Legends
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Lionhead Studios
genre : adventure-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 5
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chester
62
Likes
Likers
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 961
visites since opening : 1097159
chester > blog
all
Gobo Studios ne travail pas sur Fable IV
We know that Studio Gobo’s Electric Square is working on a game for Microsoft Studios. However, Electric Square is based in Brighton so by this logic they could be working on something else, perhaps on a smaller scale.

The other major candidate for building Fable 4 among UK studios is none other than Playground Games. They’ve been openly recruiting developers on their website for a triple-A open world RPG and obviously, they have a great relationship with Microsoft having successfully developed the Horizon spin-off Forza franchise – in fact, Forza Horizon 3 is the only 90+ rated game on Metacritic published by Microsoft Studios during this console generation.

One argument that’s been brought up against this possibility is that past openings mentioned “an entirely new AAA open world action RPG” and some had assumed this would mean a new IP.

But the latest opening for Senior Game Designer replaced that “entirely new” label with “exciting, large-scale”.

Nous savons que Electric Square de Studio Gobo travaille sur un jeu pour Microsoft Studios. Cependant, Electric Square est basé à Brighton, donc par cette logique, ils pourraient travailler sur autre chose, peut-être à plus petite échelle.

L'autre candidat majeur pour la construction de Fable 4 parmi les studios britanniques n'est autre que Playground Games. Ils ont ouvertement recruté des développeurs sur leur site web pour un RPG open-world triple A et, évidemment, ils ont une excellente relation avec Microsoft ayant développé avec succès la franchise Forza Horizon - en fait, Forza Horizon 3 est le seul 90+ jeu évalué sur Metacritic publié par Microsoft Studios au cours de cette génération de console.

Un argument qui a été soulevé contre cette possibilité est que les ouvertures passées ont mentionné «un RPG d'action mondiale AAA entièrement nouveau» et certains ont supposé que cela signifierait une nouvelle PI.

Mais la dernière nouveauté pour Senior Game Designer a remplacé ce label «entièrement nouveau» par «passionnant, à grande échelle».
https://wccftech.com/ex-lionhead-interesting-choice-fable-4/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:39 PM by chester
    comments (12)
    jenicris posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:42 PM
    A tout les coups c'est Playground Games.
    negan posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:44 PM
    jenicris N'empeche comme premier jeu hors genre voiture c'est audacieux
    maxleresistant posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:48 PM
    Tout n'est pas perdu pour la branche XBox, ca fait plaisir
    misterpixel posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:53 PM
    Il y aura finalement pas Forza Horizon à Tokyo ? (
    diablo posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:54 PM
    Playground ou Rare du coup
    diablo posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:56 PM
    misterpixel Playground ont 2 Studios un studio sur Forza Horizon et un autre sur un RPG AAA
    shin82 posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:56 PM
    Depuis le temps que les rumeurs disent que c est Playground qui s occupe de Fable, Ca va bien finir par être confirmé un jour !
    kaiserstark posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:59 PM
    jenicris Par contre si c'est vraiment Playground Games qui s'en occupe et que Fable 4 existe bien, on est pas prêt de le voir avant plusieurs années tant ils en sont encore qu'au tout début vu les postes clé que le studio recrute encore.

    misterpixel Si il y aura un nouveau Forza. Playground à deux équipe maintenant.

    Par contre je trouve ça quand même dommage d'avoir fermé Lionhead pour finalement faire un nouveau fable alors qu'on sait qu'au départ Lionhead voulait faire un Fable 4 et non pas Legends.
    misterpixel posted the 01/06/2018 at 05:59 PM
    diablo Ah c'est cool ça, si y'a bien une licence qui peut me hype c'est lui, à voir pour le coup, j'imagine qu'ils utiliseront les asset de Legends, ils vont pas balancer des millions d'euros comme ça.
    diablo posted the 01/06/2018 at 06:07 PM
    jenicris N'empêche c'est bizarre car un employé de Rare à tweeté des documents qui appartenait à Lionhead retraçant le Lore de Fable et si Playground avec le soutient de Rare travaillerait sur Fable sachant que ce sont 2 Studios assez proche

    https://twitter.com/JustTeddii/status/916961850440417280
    negan posted the 01/06/2018 at 06:22 PM
    diablo Rien de bizarre il a taff sur Fable avant
    diablo posted the 01/06/2018 at 06:34 PM
    negan ah ceci explique donc celà
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre