profile
Injustice 2
15
Likes
Likers
name : Injustice 2
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
foxstep
84
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1510
visites since opening : 1613007
foxstep > blog
Injustice 2: Le trailer Enchantress
Voici le trailer pour Enchantress, le prochain personnage à arriver dans Injustice 2



.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/05/2018 at 02:10 PM by foxstep
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 01/05/2018 at 02:20 PM
    Certains moves sont vraiment originaux
    oss137 posted the 01/05/2018 at 03:25 PM
    Je me tâte à le prendre mais il y aura certainement une nouvelle édition non ?
    tab posted the 01/05/2018 at 03:26 PM
    Toujours sympa à regarder, très difficile à maitriser
    bladagun posted the 01/05/2018 at 04:53 PM
    Ils sont fort quand meme
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre