Sérieux cet console elle envoyais du lourd niveau RPGEt même encore ajourd'hui je découvre des jeux et j'y joue grace a l'emulationmon top 1515) Suikoden 314) Radiata stories13) Kingdom Hearts 212) SO311) Dark Cloud 210) Dragon Quater Breath of Fire9) FFX-2Grandia 37) DQVIII6) Tales of Abbys5) Xenosaga I4) Tales of Legendia3) Rogue Galaxy2) FFX1) FFXIILaisser un commentaire sur la video sa fait toujours plaisir