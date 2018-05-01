Sérieux cet console elle envoyais du lourd niveau RPG
Et même encore ajourd'hui je découvre des jeux et j'y joue grace a l'emulation
mon top 15
15) Suikoden 3
14) Radiata stories
13) Kingdom Hearts 2
12) SO3
11) Dark Cloud 2
10) Dragon Quater Breath of Fire
9) FFX-2
Grandia 3
7) DQVIII
6) Tales of Abbys
5) Xenosaga I
4) Tales of Legendia
3) Rogue Galaxy
2) FFX
1) FFXII
posted the 01/05/2018 at 01:25 AM by asakk
2 - Valkyrie Profile : Silmeria
3 - Tales of Destiny : Director's Cut
4 - Wild Arms Alter Code F
5 - Wild Arms 5
6 - Tales of the Abyss
7 - Breath of Fire : Dragon Quarter
8 - Grandia III
9 - Shin Megami Tensei : Lucifer's Call
10 - Ys VI : The Ark of Napishtim
11 - Star Ocean III : Till the End of Time
12 - Final Fantasy XII
13 - Dragon Quest VIII
14 - Suikoden V
15 - Xenosaga III