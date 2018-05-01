profile
Sony Computer Entertainment
Top 15 rpg sur ps2


Sérieux cet console elle envoyais du lourd niveau RPG
Et même encore ajourd'hui je découvre des jeux et j'y joue grace a l'emulation

mon top 15
15) Suikoden 3
14) Radiata stories
13) Kingdom Hearts 2
12) SO3
11) Dark Cloud 2
10) Dragon Quater Breath of Fire
9) FFX-2
Grandia 3
7) DQVIII
6) Tales of Abbys
5) Xenosaga I
4) Tales of Legendia
3) Rogue Galaxy
2) FFX
1) FFXII



Laisser un commentaire sur la video sa fait toujours plaisir
https://youtu.be/zi_eu-atabI
    posted the 01/05/2018 at 01:25 AM by asakk
    comments (8)
    eldrick posted the 01/05/2018 at 01:33 AM
    Xenosaga 1 avant le 3(qui n'est même pas dans le top!),Radiata stories avant suikoden III/V , aucun persona, shadow heart ou SMT, valkyrie profile 2 abonné au absent et l'étron de FFX-2 et le très moyen tales of legendia , rogue galaxy et FF12 dans le top 10 bref je ne peux que désapprouver ce top désolé.
    asakk posted the 01/05/2018 at 01:37 AM
    bizarre la video se montre pas :/
    eldrick posted the 01/05/2018 at 01:39 AM
    Enlève le S dans http
    asakk posted the 01/05/2018 at 01:40 AM
    eldrick haha c'est mon top perso
    asakk posted the 01/05/2018 at 01:41 AM
    merci!!!
    yais9999 posted the 01/05/2018 at 02:07 AM
    dans le mien il y a Wild Arms 3, les 3 shadow Heart, Persona 3 et 4,grandia 2, SMT lucifer call, et SMT Raidou.
    bonanzaa posted the 01/05/2018 at 02:32 AM
    Rogue galaxy premier pour moi
    hyoga57 posted the 01/05/2018 at 04:27 AM
    Dans le mien, il y aurait surtout ceux-là (pas dans l'ordre) :

    1 - Suikoden III

    2 - Valkyrie Profile : Silmeria

    3 - Tales of Destiny : Director's Cut

    4 - Wild Arms Alter Code F

    5 - Wild Arms 5

    6 - Tales of the Abyss

    7 - Breath of Fire : Dragon Quarter

    8 - Grandia III

    9 - Shin Megami Tensei : Lucifer's Call

    10 - Ys VI : The Ark of Napishtim

    11 - Star Ocean III : Till the End of Time

    12 - Final Fantasy XII

    13 - Dragon Quest VIII

    14 - Suikoden V

    15 - Xenosaga III
