Spritiual Successor to Donkey Kong 64.

Massive interconnected world.

You can go anywhere at any time (aren't gated by lack of abilities)

Although the open world is huge, it's actually used properly because it was developed alongside Odyssey. A lot of ideas were exchanged.

5 playable Kongs all with unique abilities.

Puzzle solving involves using 2 or 3 Kongs at a time to synergize. Think BoTW, but much more action focused.

New Donk City is the only world they're revealing during the Direct. It's much larger than Odyssey's version, isn't in the sky, and is overgrown by nature.

Heavy emphasis on "Photorealistic graphics" in the environments. They want to recapture that "DKC feeling".

You travel between areas in a minecart.

There's 2D sections, although I haven't heard more than that. I have no idea what this means.

Seeing BoTW caused them to delay the game and ALMOST rework the whole thing. It paid off.

Over 1,500 main collectibles. (Not that crazy when you consider how much Korok Seeds and Moons there were in BoTW and Odyssey.

Et sur ce nouveau DK: