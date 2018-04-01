https://www.resetera.com/threads/edge-315-2017-awards-goty-edition.14246/
Gorogoa – 9
Never Stop Sneakin’ – 8
Ode – 8
Life Is Strange: before the Storm – 7
Battle Chef Brigade – 7
Superflight – 7
Destiny 2 : Curse of Osiris – 6
Monster of the Deep: FF XV – 4
Top 10 games of 2017
10. Divinity: Original Sin II
9. Polybius
8. Yakuza 0
7. Nioh
6. Nex Machina
5. ARMS
4. PUBG
3. What Remains of Edith Finch
2. Super Mario Odyssey
1. Zelda: BOTW
Awards - Best Visual Design
Winner: ARMS
Runner Up: Persona 5
Runner Up: Assassin's Creed Origins
Awards - Best Audio Design
Winner: Zelda: BOTW
Runner Up: Nier: Automata
Runner Up: Splatoon 2
Awards - Best Storytelling
Winner: Edith Finch
Runner Up: Pyre
Runner Up: Nier: Automata
Awards: Best Hardware
Winner: Switch
Runner Up: Xbox One X
Runner Up: SNES Classic
Awards: 'Living' Game of The Year
Winner: Overwatch
Runner Up: Rainbow Six Seige
Runner Up: No Man's Sky
Awards - Publisher of the Year
Winner: Nintendo
Runner Up: Annapurna Interactive
Runner Up: Ubisoft
Awards - Studio of The Year
Winner: Nintendo EPD
Runner Up: Giant Sparrow
Runner Up: Housemarque
10 premiers jeux sont en gros (sauf arms) des grand cru de cette année.
Y avait de la musique dans BOTW ?
Ou ils parlent d'autre chose ?
Winner: Zelda: BOTW
des têtes vont tombé pour ca.
kuroni bha oui il y a de la musique XD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHVzJGWSG80
Best Audio Design doit à mon sens désigner ce qui concerne l'environnement sonore, en plus de la musique. Enfin, c'est ce qui justifierai la place de Zelda, car sur le plan musique pure, il se fait atomiser par Nier qui est dans la même liste.
Never Stop Sneakin' - 8
Ah ouais quand même !
Ils sont disponibles sur Switch non ?
Winner: Switch
Runner Up: Xbox One X
Runner Up: SNES Classic
Un Raspberry Pi camouflé façon SNES et c'est incroyable ! Regardez, ça arrive à émuler les mêmes jeux qu'un windows XP !
Never Stop Sneakin' - 8 / Exclusivité Indé Switch
Gorogoa - 9 / exclusivité "pour l'instant" console Nintendo (existe sur PC)
Winner: ARMS
2ème Persona 5
Content de voir ARMS faire ces preuves dans ce beau classement
Seul ombre au tableau l absence de personna 5
ekibyo Sûrement ça. Niveau ambiance et bruitage, c'était top surtout avec un bon casque. Mais la musique...