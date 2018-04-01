« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
EDGE "315" : Notes / Awards 2017


Gorogoa – 9
Never Stop Sneakin’ – 8
Ode – 8
Life Is Strange: before the Storm – 7
Battle Chef Brigade – 7
Superflight – 7
Destiny 2 : Curse of Osiris – 6
Monster of the Deep: FF XV – 4

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Top 10 games of 2017

10. Divinity: Original Sin II
9. Polybius
8. Yakuza 0
7. Nioh
6. Nex Machina
5. ARMS
4. PUBG
3. What Remains of Edith Finch
2. Super Mario Odyssey
1. Zelda: BOTW

Awards - Best Visual Design
Winner: ARMS
Runner Up: Persona 5
Runner Up: Assassin's Creed Origins

Awards - Best Audio Design
Winner: Zelda: BOTW
Runner Up: Nier: Automata
Runner Up: Splatoon 2

Awards - Best Storytelling
Winner: Edith Finch
Runner Up: Pyre
Runner Up: Nier: Automata

Awards: Best Hardware
Winner: Switch
Runner Up: Xbox One X
Runner Up: SNES Classic

Awards: 'Living' Game of The Year
Winner: Overwatch
Runner Up: Rainbow Six Seige
Runner Up: No Man's Sky

Awards - Publisher of the Year
Winner: Nintendo
Runner Up: Annapurna Interactive
Runner Up: Ubisoft

Awards - Studio of The Year
Winner: Nintendo EPD
Runner Up: Giant Sparrow
Runner Up: Housemarque


https://www.resetera.com/threads/edge-315-2017-awards-goty-edition.14246/
    posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:02 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (24)
    roy001 posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:04 PM
    stop c'est trop la. Le site va exploser zelda mérité mais Arms .... je ne pense pas.

    10 premiers jeux sont en gros (sauf arms) des grand cru de cette année.
    corrin posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:05 PM
    Ils ont l'avantage d'être originaux... sauf pour les deux premiers
    kuroni posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:09 PM
    Best Audio Design ????
    Y avait de la musique dans BOTW ?
    Ou ils parlent d'autre chose ?
    roy001 posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:10 PM
    Awards - Best Audio Design
    Winner: Zelda: BOTW

    des têtes vont tombé pour ca.

    kuroni bha oui il y a de la musique XD

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHVzJGWSG80
    misterpixel posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:15 PM
    Cette mascarade
    nyseko posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:17 PM
    Allez hop, on va se manger la horde qui va nous expliquer d'une façon très convaincante et absolument pas de mauvaise fois que "c'est n'importe quoi parce que...".
    ekibyo posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:19 PM
    kuroni

    Best Audio Design doit à mon sens désigner ce qui concerne l'environnement sonore, en plus de la musique. Enfin, c'est ce qui justifierai la place de Zelda, car sur le plan musique pure, il se fait atomiser par Nier qui est dans la même liste.
    roy001 posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:19 PM
    nyseko
    edgar posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:20 PM
    Gorogoa - 9

    Never Stop Sneakin' - 8

    Ah ouais quand même !

    Ils sont disponibles sur Switch non ?
    roy001 posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:20 PM
    ekibyo oui les bruitages + la super bonne zik du jeux bien épique et surement une des meilleurs ost de tout les temps.
    yagate posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:23 PM
    Awards: Best Hardware
    Winner: Switch
    Runner Up: Xbox One X
    Runner Up: SNES Classic

    Un Raspberry Pi camouflé façon SNES et c'est incroyable ! Regardez, ça arrive à émuler les mêmes jeux qu'un windows XP !
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:24 PM
    edgar oui (tu connais déjà la réponse, petit malin).
    Never Stop Sneakin' - 8 / Exclusivité Indé Switch
    Gorogoa - 9 / exclusivité "pour l'instant" console Nintendo (existe sur PC)
    sonilka posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Edge et son amour absolument pas obsessionnel pour Nintendo ils ont meme reussi a te caser Arms. Chapeau. Nier:A et P5 hors top10, c'est a ca que l'on reconnait un classement de qualité. Des vrais chez Edge
    edgar posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:26 PM
    nicolasgourry Tout se passe comme prévu.
    shinz0 posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:31 PM
    Awards - Best Visual Design
    Winner: ARMS

    2ème Persona 5
    roy001 posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:32 PM
    shinz0 logique non mais c'est n'imp XD
    sora78 posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:38 PM
    Cette blague
    ducknsexe posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:46 PM
    EDGE a tout compris
    Content de voir ARMS faire ces preuves dans ce beau classement

    Seul ombre au tableau l absence de personna 5
    kuroni posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:46 PM
    roy001 Il n y a rien qui me revient quand j essaye de m en rappeler.

    ekibyo Sûrement ça. Niveau ambiance et bruitage, c'était top surtout avec un bon casque. Mais la musique...
    xslayer750 posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:54 PM
    Arms best visual design
    iglooo posted the 01/04/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Je pense qu'un communicant de Bethesda a du violer l'un des journalistes de Edge lors d'une soirée de lancement. Je ne vois que cette explication pour expliquer l'absence intégrale de cet éditeur.
    oenomaus posted the 01/04/2018 at 03:23 PM
    ok ce classement rien que de voire Arms et son awards, je ne commente pas le reste
    eldrick posted the 01/04/2018 at 03:34 PM
    Edge qui n'arrête pas de surévaluer les productions Nintendo alors qu'ils sont sévère avec le reste.
    rayzorx09 posted the 01/04/2018 at 05:02 PM
    Vraiment nul ce classement ! Rien que la position de NI-OH est assez explicite pour le décrédibiliser totalement, et pourtant j'ai adoré Zelda et Mario.
