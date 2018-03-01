accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
> blog
Un accessoire orignal et discret pour la Switch !
http://www.p-nintendo.com/news/l-imagination-sans-borne-des-accessoiristes-249920
PS :
Un accessoire
déjà plus intéressant
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/03/2018 at 03:27 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
10
)
edgar
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 03:34 PM
Excellent !
masharu
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 03:35 PM
Ces Japons, ce sont d'excellent consommateurs, toujours la bonne idée
...
mazeofgalious
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 03:35 PM
Il ne manque plus que la perfusion à côté pour pouvoir s'alimenter sans s'arrêter de jouer
e3ologue
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 03:36 PM
je passe mon tour, j'attends la version PS4 pro
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 03:37 PM
mazeofgalious
c'est pas loin de ton idée
https://twitter.com/Jkooza/status/948104847407988736
mazeofgalious
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 03:42 PM
nicolasgourry
Ouille
kuriringk
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 03:48 PM
Ils sont sérieux
En plus je pensais a un accessoire qui permettrait de jouer sans tenir la console mais ça n'avait pas cette tete .
Bientôt le trépied Switch ?
shigeryu
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 04:47 PM
nicolasgourry
Hs un peu, mais normalement j'ai un "bidule" qui dois sortir pour la switch, j'attends toujours des nouvelles
j'avais signé un contrat (en partenariat avec quelqu'un au us) j'aurai bien aimé qu'ils soit dispo durant les fêtes... :snif: j'espère juste que se n'est pas tombé à l'eau...
vfries
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 05:14 PM
Bonne distance pour les yeux, avec une console portable j'ai tendance à trop la rapprocher.
monacanrainbow
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 05:30 PM
C'est classe et élégant. On dirait une sorte d'antivol moto qu'on s'accroche au cou. Le truc qui prend de la place pour une console sensée être portable. Certains semblent ne pas avoir compris le concept de la switch... héhé
