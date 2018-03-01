« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
233
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
90
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1913
visites since opening : 2249476
nicolasgourry > blog
Un accessoire orignal et discret pour la Switch !


http://www.p-nintendo.com/news/l-imagination-sans-borne-des-accessoiristes-249920

PS : Un accessoire déjà plus intéressant
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/03/2018 at 03:27 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    edgar posted the 01/03/2018 at 03:34 PM
    Excellent !
    masharu posted the 01/03/2018 at 03:35 PM
    Ces Japons, ce sont d'excellent consommateurs, toujours la bonne idée ...
    mazeofgalious posted the 01/03/2018 at 03:35 PM
    Il ne manque plus que la perfusion à côté pour pouvoir s'alimenter sans s'arrêter de jouer
    e3ologue posted the 01/03/2018 at 03:36 PM
    je passe mon tour, j'attends la version PS4 pro
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/03/2018 at 03:37 PM
    mazeofgalious c'est pas loin de ton idée
    https://twitter.com/Jkooza/status/948104847407988736
    mazeofgalious posted the 01/03/2018 at 03:42 PM
    nicolasgourry Ouille
    kuriringk posted the 01/03/2018 at 03:48 PM
    Ils sont sérieux
    En plus je pensais a un accessoire qui permettrait de jouer sans tenir la console mais ça n'avait pas cette tete .

    Bientôt le trépied Switch ?
    shigeryu posted the 01/03/2018 at 04:47 PM
    nicolasgourry Hs un peu, mais normalement j'ai un "bidule" qui dois sortir pour la switch, j'attends toujours des nouvelles j'avais signé un contrat (en partenariat avec quelqu'un au us) j'aurai bien aimé qu'ils soit dispo durant les fêtes... :snif: j'espère juste que se n'est pas tombé à l'eau...
    vfries posted the 01/03/2018 at 05:14 PM
    Bonne distance pour les yeux, avec une console portable j'ai tendance à trop la rapprocher.
    monacanrainbow posted the 01/03/2018 at 05:30 PM
    C'est classe et élégant. On dirait une sorte d'antivol moto qu'on s'accroche au cou. Le truc qui prend de la place pour une console sensée être portable. Certains semblent ne pas avoir compris le concept de la switch... héhé
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre