John Boyega(Star Wars 8) s’inspire de Michael Jackson


Alias Finn dans star wars il a fait d’ailleurs quelque mouvement dans un talk show.
Des années après sa disparition , il continue d’inspirer les nouvelles generations.
https://www.facebook.com/michaeljackson/photos/a.108910151472.86254.19691681472/10156077125361473/?type=3
    posted the 01/03/2018 at 10:26 AM by amassous
    comments (6)
    octobar posted the 01/03/2018 at 10:41 AM
    pas croyable.
    kazuya14 posted the 01/03/2018 at 10:51 AM
    breathtaking
    titipicasso posted the 01/03/2018 at 11:09 AM
    dans le 9 , il va faire le tatoiine walk
    amassous posted the 01/03/2018 at 11:14 AM
    titipicasso
    cort posted the 01/03/2018 at 01:59 PM
    Comme c'est original dis donc...
    kidicarus posted the 01/03/2018 at 02:03 PM
    Ouf, j'ai cru qu'il couchait avec des enfants.
    Sinon je ne suis pas fan de Finn.
