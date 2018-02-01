profile
Jouez raisonnablement les enfants


et surtout :

http://www.sciencesetavenir.fr/sante/pratique-excessive-du-jeu-video-cette-addiction-est-une-maladie-pour-l-oms_119513
    posted the 01/02/2018 at 11:37 AM by dooku
    comments (5)
    dastukiim posted the 01/02/2018 at 12:33 PM
    osiris posted the 01/02/2018 at 12:35 PM
    Je vois pas trop pourquoi c'est spécifique au "jeux vidéo " j'ai l'impression que ça concerne plus le jeux en général ou autre ou du moins les astuces psychologie utiliser qui ont tendance a rendre addict comme dis le dr Bruno mais bref

    Pour preuve le document de travail qui circule en cette fin d'année 2017 et qui préfigure l'inscription de l'addiction aux jeux vidéo

    Je clic mais page inexistante pas tu sais où je peux le trouver du coup ?
    dooku posted the 01/02/2018 at 12:44 PM
    Osiris
    dooku posted the 01/02/2018 at 12:45 PM
    Osiris le lien marche pas : www.ifac-addictions.fr/accro-au-jeu-video.html
    osiris posted the 01/02/2018 at 02:41 PM
    dooku thx
