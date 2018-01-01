profile
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
4
Likes
Likers
name : Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Bluehole Studio
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
famimax
53
Likes
Likers
famimax
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 557
visites since opening : 665116
famimax > blog
all
PlayerUnknown à seulement 0.66 € pour ce début d'année !
Jeux Vidéo
Le jeu PlayerUnknown à 0.66 € !

https://goo.gl/2dNCCC

Et Bonne Année !

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/01/2018 at 02:54 PM by famimax
    comments (5)
    churos45 posted the 01/01/2018 at 02:59 PM
    kurorolucifuru posted the 01/01/2018 at 03:00 PM
    Putaclic
    infamousdvl posted the 01/01/2018 at 03:08 PM
    Meme graphismes que l'original
    axlrose posted the 01/01/2018 at 05:50 PM
    La version mobile, trés proche de la vrai version de PUBG, est gratos, et il trés bon sur mobile https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netease.chiji&hl=fr
    kinox31 posted the 01/01/2018 at 06:10 PM
    nice sttrolling bro
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre