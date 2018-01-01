accueil
name :
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Bluehole Studio
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
profile
famimax
PlayerUnknown à seulement 0.66 € pour ce début d'année !
Jeux Vidéo
Le jeu PlayerUnknown à 0.66 € !
https://goo.gl/2dNCCC
Et Bonne Année !
posted the 01/01/2018 at 02:54 PM by
famimax
comments (
5
)
churos45
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 02:59 PM
kurorolucifuru
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 03:00 PM
Putaclic
infamousdvl
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 03:08 PM
Meme graphismes que l'original
axlrose
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 05:50 PM
La version mobile, trés proche de la vrai version de PUBG, est gratos, et il trés bon sur mobile
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netease.chiji&hl=fr
kinox31
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 06:10 PM
nice sttrolling bro
