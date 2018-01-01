« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
"Comment oses-tu frapper Ma Bulma !!"


Même séquence avec le doubleur


Ou comment avoir une extinction de voix ^^
    posted the 01/01/2018 at 02:04 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    grundbeld posted the 01/01/2018 at 02:28 PM
    "Tu vas me l'payeeeeeeer !!!"
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/01/2018 at 03:34 PM
    Vegeta
    dastukiim posted the 01/01/2018 at 03:49 PM
    OMG CE VEGETA LA PUISSANCE
    rockin posted the 01/01/2018 at 06:21 PM
    Eric Legrand
