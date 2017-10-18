profile
Gran Turismo Sport
name : Gran Turismo Sport
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 24 en ligne
european release date : 10/18/2017
Screens maison GT Sport Vol 4


























    posted the 01/01/2018 at 11:06 AM by princenataku
    comments (12)
    infamousdvl posted the 01/01/2018 at 11:32 AM
    Les deux dernières vu comme ça il n'a rien a envier a forza 7 (j'ai testé la démo de ce dernier et j'ai pas été ébloui et j'ai la X + écran 4k hdr pourtant...)
    princenataku posted the 01/01/2018 at 11:33 AM
    Pour les deux dernières, le décor est réel.
    osiris posted the 01/01/2018 at 11:43 AM
    Jolie
    minbox posted the 01/01/2018 at 11:50 AM
    Un truc de fou furieux
    dedad posted the 01/01/2018 at 12:19 PM
    Le meilleur je de l'année après Zelda.
    kenpokan posted the 01/01/2018 at 12:53 PM
    infamousdvl Ben si tu compare la réalité a un jeu c'est normal....
    dokou posted the 01/01/2018 at 01:19 PM
    lexiz posted the 01/01/2018 at 01:30 PM
    infamousdvl le jeu rend pas comme ça ingame... après ces photos sont très réussi.
    binou87 posted the 01/01/2018 at 02:04 PM
    dedad tu dois pas jouer à grand chose pour dire ça
    minbox posted the 01/01/2018 at 02:09 PM
    dedad seul les vrais savent
    infamousdvl posted the 01/01/2018 at 02:50 PM
    kenpokan Je ne le compare à rien, il ma juste pas mis de claque comme je l'entend partout c'est tout..
    karbon posted the 01/01/2018 at 06:05 PM
    le jeu rend pas comme ça ingame...


