profile
50
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Gran Turismo Sport
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Polyphony Digital
genre :
course
multiplayer :
1 à 24 en ligne
european release date :
10/18/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
princenataku
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
24
visites since opening :
21341
princenataku
> blog
Screens maison GT Sport Vol 4
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/01/2018 at 11:06 AM by
princenataku
comments (
12
)
infamousdvl
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 11:32 AM
Les deux dernières
vu comme ça il n'a rien a envier a forza 7 (j'ai testé la démo de ce dernier et j'ai pas été ébloui et j'ai la X + écran 4k hdr pourtant...)
princenataku
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 11:33 AM
Pour les deux dernières, le décor est réel.
osiris
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 11:43 AM
Jolie
minbox
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 11:50 AM
Un truc de fou furieux
dedad
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 12:19 PM
Le meilleur je de l'année après Zelda.
kenpokan
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 12:53 PM
infamousdvl
Ben si tu compare la réalité a un jeu c'est normal....
dokou
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 01:19 PM
lexiz
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 01:30 PM
infamousdvl
le jeu rend pas comme ça ingame... après ces photos sont très réussi.
binou87
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 02:04 PM
dedad
tu dois pas jouer à grand chose pour dire ça
minbox
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 02:09 PM
dedad
seul les vrais savent
infamousdvl
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 02:50 PM
kenpokan
Je ne le compare à rien, il ma juste pas mis de claque comme je l'entend partout c'est tout..
karbon
posted
the 01/01/2018 at 06:05 PM
le jeu rend pas comme ça ingame...
©
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article416647.html
Copyright © 2008 - 2015 Gamekyo
©
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article416647.html