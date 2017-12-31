« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Mercenaries Saga Chronicles arrive sur Switch

Une trilogie sortie uniquement sur Mobile/3DSeShop
Éditeur : CIRCLE Entertainment
Genre : RPG


https://twitter.com/CIRCLE_Ent/status/947482766270181377
    posted the 12/31/2017 at 03:28 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/31/2017 at 03:47 PM
    Je m'attendais à un jeu compile Mercenaries Resident Evil
    ramses posted the 12/31/2017 at 05:38 PM
    hijikatamayora13 et moi je m'attendais a la serie mercenaries qui a debuter sur xbox et ps2
    kiryukazuma posted the 12/31/2017 at 05:51 PM
    Purée si c'est pas du plagia tactics ogre ! Ça ressemble tellement.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/31/2017 at 06:00 PM
    ramses Très bonne série d'ailleurs j'y ai passé des heures à l'époque en solo et en coop.
