Rouge à levres "naturel"
Ma femme chercher des rouges à lèvre sur Aliexpress et elle tombe sur ce produit insolite (en 5éme position quand on tape "lipstick"). Bon sang, même moi je n'y avait pas pensé
https://fr.aliexpress.com/item/Liphop-brand-8-color-Creative-form-mushrooms-lipstick-matte-Mist-lasting-moisturizing-cosmetics-popular-lipstick-red/1000003619022.html?spm=a2g0w.10010108.0.0.12c2f48cX5aXJw&traffic_analysisId=recommend_2049_8_83259_iswiall&scm=1007.12908.83259.0&pvid=5748ea41-c8a2-4191-bc6b-ece77c281e77&tpp=1
posted the 12/30/2017 at 02:07 PM
celesnot
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 02:11 PM
okiz03
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 02:14 PM
Je suis persuadé qu'il y en a qui ont pensé que ça ferait un "bon" cadeau de noel
sussudio
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 02:15 PM
okiz03
plié en quatre
victornewman
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 02:21 PM
octobar
j'ai trouvé ton cadeau de noël BB :'(
godson
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 03:06 PM
Tant que la blonde pense à l'appliquer sur les lèvres et pas entre les lèvres ca devrait le faire
kali
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 03:08 PM
Pas étonnant que ça vienne d'Asie au vu de la taille
gamekyo
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 03:21 PM
des génies ses chinois
ramses
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 03:37 PM
aliexpress? ces chinois la?
kayl
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 03:47 PM
Ça doit être bourré de saloperies vu le prix. Attention aux réactions allergiques. Remarquez c'est dingue la quantité de produits que nombre de femmes sont prêtes à se mettre sur la figure juste pour paraître "féminines". Pour avoir des bons produits et continuer à te faire "belle", t'es obligé d'être une bourgeoise.
ostream
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 04:03 PM
Acheter des cosmétiques sur des sites chinois ? Vraiment ?
minbox
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 04:17 PM
ramses
oui c'est Chinois comme boîte.
rickles
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 04:57 PM
Taille réelle
adolfalcom
posted
the 12/30/2017 at 06:21 PM
1. S'il Vous Plaît ne pas à des fins autres que celle de maquillage.
