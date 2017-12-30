profile
Rouge à levres "naturel"
Ma femme chercher des rouges à lèvre sur Aliexpress et elle tombe sur ce produit insolite (en 5éme position quand on tape "lipstick"). Bon sang, même moi je n'y avait pas pensé

https://fr.aliexpress.com/item/Liphop-brand-8-color-Creative-form-mushrooms-lipstick-matte-Mist-lasting-moisturizing-cosmetics-popular-lipstick-red/1000003619022.html?spm=a2g0w.10010108.0.0.12c2f48cX5aXJw&traffic_analysisId=recommend_2049_8_83259_iswiall&scm=1007.12908.83259.0&pvid=5748ea41-c8a2-4191-bc6b-ece77c281e77&tpp=1
    posted the 12/30/2017 at 02:07 PM by sussudio
    comments
    celesnot posted the 12/30/2017 at 02:11 PM
    okiz03 posted the 12/30/2017 at 02:14 PM
    Je suis persuadé qu'il y en a qui ont pensé que ça ferait un "bon" cadeau de noel
    sussudio posted the 12/30/2017 at 02:15 PM
    okiz03 plié en quatre
    victornewman posted the 12/30/2017 at 02:21 PM
    octobar j'ai trouvé ton cadeau de noël BB :'(
    godson posted the 12/30/2017 at 03:06 PM
    Tant que la blonde pense à l'appliquer sur les lèvres et pas entre les lèvres ca devrait le faire
    kali posted the 12/30/2017 at 03:08 PM
    Pas étonnant que ça vienne d'Asie au vu de la taille
    gamekyo posted the 12/30/2017 at 03:21 PM
    des génies ses chinois
    ramses posted the 12/30/2017 at 03:37 PM
    aliexpress? ces chinois la?
    kayl posted the 12/30/2017 at 03:47 PM
    Ça doit être bourré de saloperies vu le prix. Attention aux réactions allergiques. Remarquez c'est dingue la quantité de produits que nombre de femmes sont prêtes à se mettre sur la figure juste pour paraître "féminines". Pour avoir des bons produits et continuer à te faire "belle", t'es obligé d'être une bourgeoise.
    ostream posted the 12/30/2017 at 04:03 PM
    Acheter des cosmétiques sur des sites chinois ? Vraiment ?
    minbox posted the 12/30/2017 at 04:17 PM
    ramses oui c'est Chinois comme boîte.
    rickles posted the 12/30/2017 at 04:57 PM
    Taille réelle
    adolfalcom posted the 12/30/2017 at 06:21 PM
    1. S'il Vous Plaît ne pas à des fins autres que celle de maquillage.

