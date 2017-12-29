" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
SW Battle Front-National ! JM-Le-pen Gaming
Retour sur l'actualité 2017 avec Ganesh... Jean Marie Lepen :

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/29/2017 at 05:19 PM by gantzeur
    comments (7)
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/29/2017 at 05:35 PM
    Nintendauschwitz...
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJS9mEyIORA
    goldmen33 posted the 12/29/2017 at 05:39 PM
    Je connais aucune des chansons qu'il parodie... trop vieux pour ces conneries!
    gantzeur posted the 12/29/2017 at 05:58 PM
    goldmen33 orelsan , kaaris , jul
    galneryus posted the 12/29/2017 at 06:02 PM
    C'était drôle au début mais ça devient un peu lourd maintenant ses vidéos ! A la rigueur quand il fait Mélenchon c'est mieux
    goldmen33 posted the 12/29/2017 at 06:04 PM
    gantzeur ouai mais j'écoute pas tout ces trucs... c'est du trop haut niveau pour moi!
    gantzeur posted the 12/29/2017 at 06:29 PM
    goldmen33 j'écoute pas aussi encore quelques quelques une de orelsan les autres j'ai entendu ( si je le jure !! )
    sonilka posted the 12/29/2017 at 07:39 PM
    La Nintendo Schwitz 1-2 Juif
