Hello à tous ,
Gameblog a fais une liste non définitif des sorties prévue pour 2018 ( lien ci dessous )
Voici les jeux pioché pour ma part
Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One et PC
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Kingdom Come Deliverance (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
Attack on Titan 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)
Sea of Thieves (Xbox One, PC)
Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life (PS4)
A Way Out (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
Far Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
God of War (PS4)
Red Dead Redemption II (PS4, Xbox One
Anthem (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Metro Exodus (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Skull & Bones (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Shenmue III (PS4, PC)
Catherine : Full Body (PS4, PS Vita)
Darksiders III (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Days Gone (PS4)
Detroit : Become Human (PS4)
Dreams (PS4)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (nc)
SoulCalibur VI (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Yoshi (Nintendo Switch)
Côme je vous l'ai dis , CEST LA MERDE LOOL
posted the 12/28/2017 at 03:52 PM by mitenso
Yakuza 6
God of war
Detroit
Soucal6
Spiderman
J attendrais les retours du scenar de red dead avant de le prendre.
Lost Sphear (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
Monster Hunter World (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Kingdom Come Deliverance (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life (PS4)
A Way Out (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom (PS4 et PC)
We Happy Few (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
AWAY : Journey to the Unexpected (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
God of War (PS4)
Red Dead Redemption II (PS4, Xbox One)
Vampyr (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Warhammer : Vermintide 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Metro Exodus (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Shenmue III (PS4, PC)
Biomutant (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night (PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Darksiders III (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Days Gone (PS4)
Detroit : Become Human (PS4)
Fire Emblem (Nintendo Switch)
Mega Man 11 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Project Octopath Traveler (Nintendo Switch)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (nc)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Travis Strikes Again : No More Heroes (Nintendo Switch)
The Hong Kong Massacre (PS4)
The Wolf Among Us : Saison 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android)
Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Yoshi (Nintendo Switch)
LOST SPHEAR
MONSTER HUNTER WORLD
DISSIDIA NT
DBZ FIGHTER Z
YAKUZA 6 SONG OF LIFE
YAKUZA KIWAMI 2
SOULCALIBUR VI
CODE VEIN
DAYS GONE
SHENMUE 3
GOD OF WAR
DETROIT
NI NO KUNILINGUS 2
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
ATTACK OF TITAN 2
SPIDERMAN
ANTHEM
RED DEAD REDEMPTION
NO MORE HEROES SWITCH
SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI SWITCH
GRAND BLUE FANTASY
LOST SOUL ASIDE (si pas reporté)
TALES OF RONIN
GHOST TSHUSHIMA
MEDIEVIL REMAKE
KINGDOM HEARTS 3
DMC COLLECTION
SECRET OF MANA
BIOMUTANT
WONDERBOY
THE WOLF AMONG US SAISON 2
BLOODSTAINED
VAMPYR
Si confirmés Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Ashen et Halo 6.