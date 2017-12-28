profile
Jeux Vidéo
233
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
mitenso
12
Likes
Likers
mitenso
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 185
visites since opening : 185689
mitenso > blog
Amis gamers on est dans la merde !!!
Hello à tous ,

Gameblog a fais une liste non définitif des sorties prévue pour 2018 ( lien ci dessous )

Voici les jeux pioché pour ma part

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One et PC
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Kingdom Come Deliverance (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
Attack on Titan 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)
Sea of Thieves (Xbox One, PC)
Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life (PS4)
A Way Out (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
Far Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
God of War (PS4)
Red Dead Redemption II (PS4, Xbox One
Anthem (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Metro Exodus (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Skull & Bones (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Shenmue III (PS4, PC)
Catherine : Full Body (PS4, PS Vita)
Darksiders III (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Days Gone (PS4)
Detroit : Become Human (PS4)
Dreams (PS4)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (nc)
SoulCalibur VI (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Yoshi (Nintendo Switch)

Côme je vous l'ai dis , CEST LA MERDE LOOL
http://www.gameblog.fr/news/72635-le-calendrier-des-sorties-jeux-video-de-2018-deja-plus-de-10
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/28/2017 at 03:52 PM by mitenso
    comments (18)
    jenicris posted the 12/28/2017 at 03:54 PM
    C'est clair.
    revans posted the 12/28/2017 at 03:55 PM
    ho bah sa peut m'occuper un peut mais y'a des moment ou je serait obliger de lancer la retro pour les moments vide
    oenomaus posted the 12/28/2017 at 03:56 PM
    Un bon petit tri et il m en reste 11 potentiellement avant un autre tri
    knity posted the 12/28/2017 at 03:59 PM
    2 titres pour moi dans cette liste donc ça va
    fan2jeux posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:00 PM
    Dragon ball fz
    Yakuza 6
    God of war
    Detroit
    Soucal6
    Spiderman

    J attendrais les retours du scenar de red dead avant de le prendre.
    raph64 posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:00 PM
    Mitenso Tu as raison, appelons vite le Samu(s) pour pouvoir espérer une guérison autour du développement actuel de Metroid Prime 4
    nigel posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:01 PM
    Lol les gens qui pensent que Shenmue 3 sortira en 2018 alors que Yu Suzuki viens de dire dans une interview: le plus gros est à venir.
    yogfei posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:02 PM
    J'ai beaucoup de peut etre dans la liste en fait... De sur a 100% doit m'en rester 5/6

    Lost Sphear (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
    Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
    Monster Hunter World (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
    Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
    Kingdom Come Deliverance (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
    Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life (PS4)
    A Way Out (PS4, Xbox One et PC)
    Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom (PS4 et PC)
    We Happy Few (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
    AWAY : Journey to the Unexpected (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
    God of War (PS4)
    Red Dead Redemption II (PS4, Xbox One)
    Vampyr (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
    Warhammer : Vermintide 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
    Metro Exodus (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
    Shenmue III (PS4, PC)
    Biomutant (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
    Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night (PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, PC, Nintendo Switch)
    Darksiders III (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
    Days Gone (PS4)
    Detroit : Become Human (PS4)
    Fire Emblem (Nintendo Switch)
    Mega Man 11 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
    Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
    Project Octopath Traveler (Nintendo Switch)
    Shadow of the Tomb Raider (nc)
    Spider-Man (PS4)
    Travis Strikes Again : No More Heroes (Nintendo Switch)
    The Hong Kong Massacre (PS4)
    The Wolf Among Us : Saison 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android)
    Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
    Yoshi (Nintendo Switch)
    i8 posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:02 PM
    j'en ferai surement un ou deux dc ça passe
    kaiden posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:03 PM
    Pour moi ça sera pour 2018

    LOST SPHEAR
    MONSTER HUNTER WORLD
    DISSIDIA NT
    DBZ FIGHTER Z
    YAKUZA 6 SONG OF LIFE
    YAKUZA KIWAMI 2
    SOULCALIBUR VI
    CODE VEIN
    DAYS GONE
    SHENMUE 3
    GOD OF WAR
    DETROIT
    NI NO KUNILINGUS 2
    DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
    ATTACK OF TITAN 2
    SPIDERMAN
    ANTHEM
    RED DEAD REDEMPTION
    NO MORE HEROES SWITCH
    SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI SWITCH
    GRAND BLUE FANTASY
    LOST SOUL ASIDE (si pas reporté)
    TALES OF RONIN
    GHOST TSHUSHIMA
    MEDIEVIL REMAKE
    KINGDOM HEARTS 3
    DMC COLLECTION
    SECRET OF MANA
    BIOMUTANT
    WONDERBOY
    THE WOLF AMONG US SAISON 2
    BLOODSTAINED
    VAMPYR
    slad posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:08 PM
    A part DBZ, KH3, Ni No Kuni II et Vampyr il n'y a pas grand chose qui me hype, franchement ça va être dur de faire mieux que cette année niveau RPG même s'il y a du potentiel.
    negan posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:17 PM
    Hormis RDR m'en balek du reste
    bonanzaa posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:21 PM
    Je vais sans doute acheter les 3/4 de cette liste
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:24 PM
    Et c' est quoi le problème ?
    grievous32 posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:36 PM
    Ca va moi... Sea of Thieves, A Way Out et Anthem seront les 3 sûrs, pour le reste ce sera peut être Crackdown 3, Metro Exodus, DarkSiders 3.

    Si confirmés Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Ashen et Halo 6.
    popomolos posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:37 PM
    c'est quand même du grand n'importe quoi maintenant y'a trop de jeux le marché est saturé et impossible de trouver du temps quand on a 1 vie pour jouer à tous...
    churos45 posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:42 PM
    Gardez-en pour les périodes creuses
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/28/2017 at 04:42 PM
    Sept jeux de sûr sur cette liste si l'économie du pays s'écroule pas avant sous le dictat Macronien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre