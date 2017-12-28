Hello à tous ,



Gameblog a fais une liste non définitif des sorties prévue pour 2018 ( lien ci dessous )



Voici les jeux pioché pour ma part



Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One et PC

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)

Kingdom Come Deliverance (PS4, Xbox One et PC)

Attack on Titan 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One, PC)

Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life (PS4)

A Way Out (PS4, Xbox One et PC)

Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom

Far Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One et PC)

God of War (PS4)

Red Dead Redemption II (PS4, Xbox One

Anthem (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Metro Exodus (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Skull & Bones (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Shenmue III (PS4, PC)

Catherine : Full Body (PS4, PS Vita)

Darksiders III (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Days Gone (PS4)

Detroit : Become Human (PS4)

Dreams (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (nc)

SoulCalibur VI (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Spider-Man (PS4)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Yoshi (Nintendo Switch)



Côme je vous l'ai dis , CEST LA MERDE LOOL