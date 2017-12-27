accueil
Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
127
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
articles : 283
283
visites since opening : 1193342
1193342
amassous
> blog
Achat switch
Jvais enfin pouvoir me faire des parties de Mario Kart sans avoir mal aux mains
La manette neuve a 40€ c'est le max que j'allais mettre.
Fuck le demat
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:34 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (11)
11
)
fearjc
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 01:38 PM
Par contre pour mettre 800€ (x2 en plus) dans un iPhone, ça, ce n'est pas un souci. ^^
^^
cyr
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 01:38 PM
Je voit pas ce que c'est?
calishnikov
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 01:39 PM
fearjc
et l'ipad juste en dessous
vadorswitch
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 01:41 PM
Cette manette les vaux largement. Une très grande autonomie et surtout très confortable.
fearjc
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 01:43 PM
calishnikov
1 iPhone, 1 iPad et 1 pair d'écouteurs en fait ^^
thor
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 01:45 PM
shincloud
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 01:47 PM
La manette ça change tout, et puis elle est tellement bien
amassous
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 01:51 PM
fearjc
C'est les boites de tout les iphone j'ai plusieurs freres.Et l'iphone aussi jlai payer en affaire tkt pas jamais dla vie jmet 800.
calishnikov
Jl'ai aussi eu en affaire l'iPad tkt pas
vadorswitch
cyr
la mentte pro de la switch.
amassous
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 02:08 PM
fearjc
non cest la boite de liphone en plastique.
barberousse
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 02:53 PM
Excellente manette
rickles
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 03:48 PM
fearjc
C'est certainement de l'argent mieux dépensé que dans une console...
