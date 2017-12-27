Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Achat switch


Jvais enfin pouvoir me faire des parties de Mario Kart sans avoir mal aux mains
La manette neuve a 40€ c’est le max que j’allais mettre.
Fuck le demat
    posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:34 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    fearjc posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:38 PM
    Par contre pour mettre 800€ (x2 en plus) dans un iPhone, ça, ce n'est pas un souci. ^^
    cyr posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:38 PM
    Je voit pas ce que c'est?
    calishnikov posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:39 PM
    fearjc et l'ipad juste en dessous
    vadorswitch posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:41 PM
    Cette manette les vaux largement. Une très grande autonomie et surtout très confortable.
    fearjc posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:43 PM
    calishnikov 1 iPhone, 1 iPad et 1 pair d'écouteurs en fait ^^
    thor posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:45 PM
    shincloud posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:47 PM
    La manette ça change tout, et puis elle est tellement bien
    amassous posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:51 PM
    fearjc C'est les boites de tout les iphone j'ai plusieurs freres.Et l'iphone aussi jlai payer en affaire tkt pas jamais dla vie jmet 800.
    calishnikov Jl'ai aussi eu en affaire l'iPad tkt pas
    vadorswitch
    cyr la mentte pro de la switch.
    amassous posted the 12/27/2017 at 02:08 PM
    fearjc non cest la boite de liphone en plastique.
    barberousse posted the 12/27/2017 at 02:53 PM
    Excellente manette
    rickles posted the 12/27/2017 at 03:48 PM
    fearjc C'est certainement de l'argent mieux dépensé que dans une console...
