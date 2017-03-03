Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
114
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
328
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15773
visites since opening : 17123956
link49 > blog
all
Famitsu : Et le titre du jeu de l'année est décerné à...
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Information autour du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Famitsu a publié son classement des dix jeux meilleurs jeux de l’année :

10. Super Famicom Mini
9. Animal Crossing : Pocket Camp - Mobile
8. Monster Hunter XX - 3DS/Nintendo Switch
7. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds - PC/Xbox One
6. Resident Evil 7 - PC/Ps4/Xbox One
5. Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch
4. Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch
3. NieR : Automata - PC/Ps4
2. Dragon Quest XI - Ps4/3DS
1. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild - WiiU/Nintendo Switch

Ça n'étonnera plus personne...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/298614-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-wins-famitsu-s-game-of-the-ye
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:17 AM by link49
    comments (25)
    nyseko posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:18 AM
    Ce jeu est vraiment mon GOTY 2017, voir mon GOTD ! Largement mérité !
    link49 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:20 AM
    La présence du jeu PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds est la surprise de ce classement selon moi...
    amario posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:26 AM
    Persona 5 est sorti cette année au Japon ?
    ootaniisensei posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:27 AM
    amario Fin d'année dernière.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:30 AM
    amario Septembre 2016 au Japon...
    link49 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:30 AM
    Exact, Persona 5 est sorti le 15 septembre 2016 au Japon...
    tonius posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:34 AM
    Ben c'est quand meme un peu surprenant que Draque XI ne soit pas premier, sachant que les Japonais ne sont pas très friand de Zelda.
    thor posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:35 AM
    Et surtout Persona 5 a déjà reçu le titre de meilleur jeu de tous les temps chez Famitsu
    roy001 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:44 AM
    Logique logique logique
    link49 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:57 AM
    Dragon Quest XI devrait être aussi présent l'année prochaine, avec sa sortie sur Nintendo Switch...
    kinox31 posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:02 PM
    link49 quand le hype sera tomber sur ZElda
    Je compte sur toi pour ressortir un nouvel article avec tous les récompenses version détaillés
    link49 posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:08 PM
    Kinox31 Ça serait beaucoup trop long à faire. Le jeu croule sous les récompenses...
    kinox31 posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:11 PM
    link49 t'auras le temps tkt
    le hype va pas retomber d'ici quelques longs mois
    link49 posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:12 PM
    Kinox31 Par contre, il faudra faire plusieurs articles tellement la liste est longue...
    zekk posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:28 PM
    J arriverai jamais à comprendre son succès.
    link49 posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:31 PM
    N'empêche, le jeu a tout raflé cette année...
    vadorswitch posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:54 PM
    zekk , l'as-tu fait ? C'est la question.
    eldrick posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:58 PM
    Dragon quest XI en seconde position alors que c'est l'un des plus mauvais épisodes bref merci famitsu de me faire toujours aussi rire.
    link49 posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:59 PM
    Il faudrait que je retrouve le gagnant de l'année dernière...
    zekk posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:05 PM
    vadorswitch bien sur et c est ma déception de l année, même si je lui reconnais certaines qualités où il est en avance sur son temps, mais ça ne fait pas tout
    sonilka posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:18 PM
    2. Dragon Quest XI - Ps4/3DS

    Fixed.
    link49 posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:33 PM
    J'ai trouvé pour 2016 : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1362813 C'est Pokemon Sun/Moon qui a gagné cette récompense...
    bonanzaa posted the 12/27/2017 at 01:36 PM
    Totalement mérité, il faut y avoir joué et pas qu'une petite dizaine d'heure mais plus de 50-60 ( voir davantage, j'en suis a 210 heures ) pour se rendre compte de la richesse de son contenu.
    kinox31 posted the 12/27/2017 at 02:58 PM
    link49
    zekk fais péter ton blog test alors ,on veut le voir ^^
    xenofamicom posted the 12/27/2017 at 03:05 PM
    La super famicom mini est un jeu??
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre