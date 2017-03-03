The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Information autour du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Famitsu a publié son classement des dix jeux meilleurs jeux de l’année :
10. Super Famicom Mini
9. Animal Crossing : Pocket Camp - Mobile
8. Monster Hunter XX - 3DS/Nintendo Switch
7. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds - PC/Xbox One
6. Resident Evil 7 - PC/Ps4/Xbox One
5. Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch
4. Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch
3. NieR : Automata - PC/Ps4
2. Dragon Quest XI - Ps4/3DS
1. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild - WiiU/Nintendo Switch
Ça n'étonnera plus personne...
Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/298614-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-wins-famitsu-s-game-of-the-ye
posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:17 AM by link49
Je compte sur toi pour ressortir un nouvel article avec tous les récompenses version détaillés
le hype va pas retomber d'ici quelques longs mois
Fixed.
zekk fais péter ton blog test alors ,on veut le voir ^^