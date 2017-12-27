Vivement 2018 pour Trails of Cold Steel IV : The End of Saga !!
Valkyria Chronicles 4
2
name : Valkyria Chronicles 4
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : N.C
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : Xbox One
gunotak
89
gunotak
[ PS4 - Switch ] Valkyria Chronicles 4 - Le stream [NOW] + commentaires en anglais
JRPG





    tags :
    posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:02 AM by gunotak
    comments (17)
    gunotak posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:02 AM
    J'ai coupé aussi l'autoplay pour cette occasion
    gunotak posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:10 AM
    Pour + d'explications suivez ce type : https://twitter.com/bk2128
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:13 AM
    Pour la Timeline j'étais au courant, certains personnages du premier Valkyria Chronicles seront même jouables...
    gunotak posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:15 AM
    hyoga57 n'ayant pas suivi à 100%, j'avais pensé que c'était du DLC bonus ( pas taper )
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:18 AM
    gunotak C'est effectivement ça, ce sera des missions bonus en DLC permettant de débloquer plusieurs personnages du premier Valkyria Chronicles, dont notamment Welkin et Alicia...
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:20 AM
    J'ai d'ailleurs un article énorme en préparation avec une soixantaine d'images et un volume de texte supérieur à tous mes articles précédents...
    gunotak posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:21 AM
    hyoga57 courage . Moi, ce sera en grande partie sur Sen IV
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:24 AM
    gunotak Moi je veux bien, mais il est immense...

    https://gematsu.com/2017/12/valkyria-chronicles-4-details-characters-battle-system-classes
    gunotak posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:31 AM
    hyoga57 ouch
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:33 AM
    gunotak Et je voulais le fusionner avec celui-ci au départ...

    https://gematsu.com/2017/12/valkyria-chronicles-4-details-angelica-minerva-karen-ragnarok-training-grounds-operation-room-orders-potentials
    odv78 posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:34 AM
    Ce jeu la suite du 1er en plus vivement une date de sortie
    renton posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:07 PM
    Merci pour le lien du direct
    frionel posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:29 PM
    odv78 Genre suite directe ?
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:33 PM
    frionel Même Timeline en fait.
    frionel posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:39 PM
    hyoga57 Ah d'accord.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:41 PM
    frionel Je ne trouve plus le lien, mais l'histoire se déroulerait en même temps que le premier...
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2017 at 12:43 PM
    En Anglais

    En Français
