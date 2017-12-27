accueil
Vivement 2018 pour Trails of Cold Steel IV : The End of Saga !!
gunotak
,
plistter
name :
Valkyria Chronicles 4
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sega
developer :
N.C
genre :
tactical-RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
gunotak
articles :
143
visites since opening :
311734
gunotak
> blog
Sources INFORMATIONS
..........Blog Chantier (^v^)..........
JRPG
(Fan base) MEGAMAN X
Autres
ARTBOOK
SCRIPT
LOCALISATION + images
TUTO ( Consoles, PSN Japonais, Rédaction, ... )
Amélioration Gamekyo
SUIKODEN
REDACTION
DIGIMON
Merci pour votre accueil
Musiques
Rires
Gundam
[ PS4 - Switch ] Valkyria Chronicles 4 - Le stream [NOW] + commentaires en anglais
JRPG
posted the 12/27/2017 at 11:02 AM by gunotak
gunotak
comments (
17
)
gunotak
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:02 AM
J'ai coupé aussi l'autoplay pour cette occasion
gunotak
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:10 AM
Pour + d'explications suivez ce type :
https://twitter.com/bk2128
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:13 AM
Pour la Timeline j'étais au courant, certains personnages du premier Valkyria Chronicles seront même jouables...
gunotak
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:15 AM
hyoga57
n'ayant pas suivi à 100%, j'avais pensé que c'était du DLC bonus ( pas taper
)
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:18 AM
gunotak
C'est effectivement ça, ce sera des missions bonus en DLC permettant de débloquer plusieurs personnages du premier Valkyria Chronicles, dont notamment Welkin et Alicia...
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:20 AM
J'ai d'ailleurs un article énorme en préparation avec une soixantaine d'images et un volume de texte supérieur à tous mes articles précédents...
gunotak
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:21 AM
hyoga57
courage
. Moi, ce sera en grande partie sur Sen IV
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:24 AM
gunotak
Moi je veux bien, mais il est immense...
https://gematsu.com/2017/12/valkyria-chronicles-4-details-characters-battle-system-classes
gunotak
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:31 AM
hyoga57
ouch
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:33 AM
gunotak
Et je voulais le fusionner avec celui-ci au départ...
https://gematsu.com/2017/12/valkyria-chronicles-4-details-angelica-minerva-karen-ragnarok-training-grounds-operation-room-orders-potentials
odv78
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 11:34 AM
Ce jeu
la suite du 1er en plus vivement une date de sortie
renton
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 12:07 PM
Merci pour le lien du direct
frionel
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 12:29 PM
odv78
Genre suite directe ?
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 12:33 PM
frionel
Même Timeline en fait.
frionel
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 12:39 PM
hyoga57
Ah d'accord.
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 12:41 PM
frionel
Je ne trouve plus le lien, mais l'histoire se déroulerait en même temps que le premier...
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2017 at 12:43 PM
En Anglais
En Français