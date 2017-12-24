profile
Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
name : Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : music
other versions :
all
[PS4] Persona 3 & 5 Dancing : Covers, Key Arts et Collector !
Exclusivités PS4

Un Mega pack contenant :

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night + OST
Persona 4: Dancing All Night
Persona 5: Dancing Star Night + OST

16 880 Yens pour les 3 sur PS4 !












-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------









    posted the 12/24/2017 at 02:10 PM by sora78
    comments (4)
    tolgafury posted the 12/24/2017 at 02:29 PM
    eldrick posted the 12/24/2017 at 02:49 PM
    Je ne suis pas spécialement fan de cette prostitution de la licence mais bon peut-être que cela va peut-être d'avoir 2-3 bons remix...
    raioh posted the 12/24/2017 at 02:55 PM
    J'adore les logos, haha
    sonilka posted the 12/24/2017 at 04:04 PM
    Je me contenterais de l'annonce des versions boites pour la Vita chez nous
