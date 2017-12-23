profile
kevisiano > blog
Rumeur : jeux PS+ Janvier 2018
A prendre, évidemment, avec des pincettes


[/img]
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:39 PM by kevisiano
    comments (25)
    bonanzaa posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:43 PM
    Malheureusement je ne vois rien
    arquion posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:44 PM
    je pense que c'est un fake, il est beaucoup trop tôt pour avoir un leak.
    kevisiano posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:44 PM
    bonanzaa pourtant je le vois correctement
    shanks posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:47 PM
    kevisiano
    image .webp
    Tu l'as vois car elle doit être sur ton pc ou dans ton cache.
    nous nan
    bonanzaa posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:47 PM
    kevisiano ca doit venir de mon ordi alors
    shindo posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:51 PM
    Telltale's Batman & Deus Ex MD
    foxstep posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:55 PM
    Deus Ex ça serait méga OUF!! J'y crois pas mais wait and see.
    kevisiano posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:00 PM
    shanks j'y suis allé en navigation privée pourtant
    noouns posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:02 PM
    Je ne vois rien non plus.
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:04 PM
    Pour celles et ceux qui ne voit pas l'image :

    Batman Telltale
    Deus Ex Mankind Divided
    That's You
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:05 PM
    kevisiano tiens remplace ton image par ça dans l'article

    [img=500]https://img15.hostingpics.net/pics/316388sanstitre.png[/img]
    lastboss posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:06 PM
    Nul
    maki4vel posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:15 PM
    J'espere que c'est un fake :/
    kevisiano posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:18 PM
    sora78 tu gères
    idd posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:19 PM
    J'ai J'ai J'ai, bon bah merci quand même....
    justx posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:29 PM
    cool deus ex.. super moi si c'est vai
    kisukesan posted the 12/23/2017 at 07:07 PM
    Source ? Ça paraît crédible pour les deux premiers mais pas forcément le même mois
    linkart posted the 12/23/2017 at 07:16 PM
    Ce serait cool pour Batman !
    minbox posted the 12/23/2017 at 07:22 PM
    maki4vel j'espère aussi...
    carapuce posted the 12/23/2017 at 07:47 PM
    That's You ils comptent nous le filer chaque mois ?
    iglooo posted the 12/23/2017 at 08:06 PM
    Et beh... Si c'est vrai très bonne fournée.
    misterpixel posted the 12/23/2017 at 08:16 PM
    carapuce Faut bien un jeu vitrine pour montrer ce qu'est la gamme Playlink, par contre on a pas de jeux VR ? je crois que avant de valider mes achats de la Promo de Janvier je vais attendre voir les jeux offerts !
    kenpokan posted the 12/23/2017 at 09:04 PM
    That's You offert tout les mois et donner dans toutes les exclus PS...
    koji posted the 12/23/2017 at 09:19 PM
    vous etes serieux a dire nul, perso j'y crois pas tellement sa a l'air plutot bien.
    marchand2sable posted the 12/24/2017 at 12:18 AM
    Sympa deux ex
