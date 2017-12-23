accueil
profile
15
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ravyxxs
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
marchand2sable
,
miokyun
,
killia
,
wadewilson
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
gat
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
biboys
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
88
88
visites since opening :
99789
99789
kevisiano
> blog
Rumeur : jeux PS+ Janvier 2018
A prendre, évidemment, avec des pincettes
[/img]
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:39 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
25
)
bonanzaa
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 05:43 PM
Malheureusement je ne vois rien
arquion
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 05:44 PM
je pense que c'est un fake, il est beaucoup trop tôt pour avoir un leak.
kevisiano
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 05:44 PM
bonanzaa
pourtant je le vois correctement
shanks
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 05:47 PM
kevisiano
image .webp
Tu l'as vois car elle doit être sur ton pc ou dans ton cache.
nous nan
bonanzaa
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 05:47 PM
kevisiano
ca doit venir de mon ordi alors
shindo
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 05:51 PM
Telltale's Batman & Deus Ex MD
foxstep
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 05:55 PM
Deus Ex ça serait méga OUF!! J'y crois pas mais wait and see.
kevisiano
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 06:00 PM
shanks
j'y suis allé en navigation privée pourtant
noouns
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 06:02 PM
Je ne vois rien non plus.
sora78
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 06:04 PM
Pour celles et ceux qui ne voit pas l'image
:
Batman Telltale
Deus Ex Mankind Divided
That's You
sora78
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 06:05 PM
kevisiano
tiens remplace ton image par ça dans l'article
[img=500]https://img15.hostingpics.net/pics/316388sanstitre.png[/img]
lastboss
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 06:06 PM
Nul
maki4vel
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 06:15 PM
J'espere que c'est un fake :/
kevisiano
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 06:18 PM
sora78
tu gères
idd
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 06:19 PM
J'ai J'ai J'ai, bon bah merci quand même....
justx
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 06:29 PM
cool deus ex.. super moi si c'est vai
kisukesan
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 07:07 PM
Source ? Ça paraît crédible pour les deux premiers mais pas forcément le même mois
linkart
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 07:16 PM
Ce serait cool pour Batman !
minbox
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 07:22 PM
maki4vel
j'espère aussi...
carapuce
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 07:47 PM
That's You ils comptent nous le filer chaque mois ?
iglooo
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 08:06 PM
Et beh... Si c'est vrai très bonne fournée.
misterpixel
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 08:16 PM
carapuce
Faut bien un jeu vitrine pour montrer ce qu'est la gamme Playlink, par contre on a pas de jeux VR ? je crois que avant de valider mes achats de la Promo de Janvier je vais attendre voir les jeux offerts !
kenpokan
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 09:04 PM
That's You offert tout les mois et donner dans toutes les exclus PS...
koji
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 09:19 PM
vous etes serieux a dire nul, perso j'y crois pas tellement sa a l'air plutot bien.
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/24/2017 at 12:18 AM
Sympa deux ex
