JDG épisode de noël
Un nouvel épisode des JDG consacré aux pires tv spécial de noël dont un spécial Star wars bien dégueux inside.

JDG - https://www.youtube.com/user/joueurdugrenier
    posted the 12/21/2017 at 05:42 PM by hijikatamayora13
    comments (8)
    olimar59 posted the 12/21/2017 at 05:50 PM
    Il était génial
    shinz0 posted the 12/21/2017 at 06:12 PM
    Le spécial Noël de Alf

    Musclor : Fisto
    kinox31 posted the 12/21/2017 at 06:39 PM
    ça se voit que t'es pas abonné à la chaine de JDG
    balf posted the 12/21/2017 at 08:09 PM
    Le Star Wars
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/21/2017 at 08:10 PM
    Horrible surtout le daron à Chewie
    akinen posted the 12/21/2017 at 08:47 PM
    Le petit s’appelle lumpy. Écoutez super ciné battle épisode spécial starwars pour avoir toutes les infos
    kuroni posted the 12/21/2017 at 10:26 PM
    Génial. Comme d'hab.
    nsixtyfour posted the 12/22/2017 at 04:10 PM
    Mdr le prince de lu
