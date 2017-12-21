accueil
hijikatamayora13
JDG épisode de noël
Un nouvel épisode des
JDG
consacré aux pires tv spécial de noël dont un spécial Star wars bien dégueux inside.
JDG
-
https://www.youtube.com/user/joueurdugrenier
posted the 12/21/2017 at 05:42 PM by hijikatamayora13
hijikatamayora13
comments (8)
8
)
olimar59
posted
the 12/21/2017 at 05:50 PM
Il était génial
shinz0
posted
the 12/21/2017 at 06:12 PM
Le spécial Noël de Alf
Musclor : Fisto
kinox31
posted
the 12/21/2017 at 06:39 PM
ça se voit que t'es pas abonné à la chaine de JDG
balf
posted
the 12/21/2017 at 08:09 PM
Le Star Wars
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 12/21/2017 at 08:10 PM
Horrible surtout le daron à Chewie
akinen
posted
the 12/21/2017 at 08:47 PM
Le petit s’appelle lumpy. Écoutez super ciné battle épisode spécial starwars pour avoir toutes les infos
kuroni
posted
the 12/21/2017 at 10:26 PM
Génial. Comme d'hab.
nsixtyfour
posted
the 12/22/2017 at 04:10 PM
Mdr le prince de lu
Musclor : Fisto