Capcom en avait encore sous le coude concernant Street Fighter V Arcade Edition, et nous dévoile aujourd'hu un nouveau mode du jeu qui sera le mode Team Versus qui peut allé jusqu'a 5 VS 5, dont il possible de le faire contre des adversaires réel ou IA:Details: (en anglais)No. of Team Members – You can have a team of up to five members. Each team must have an equal number of players.Match Format – Choose between Elimination and Best of SeriesElimination – The winner stays on as the teams fight to the last man standing.Best of Series – Each team member will match up against their corresponding opponent until one team wins the majority of the matches. If the number of battles won by each team is even, the result will be a draw. Draws can only occur in teams of two or four.Vitality Recover – Choose how much vitality the winner recovers after each round. You can opt for Partial (recover green health and some gray health), Partial Green (recover actual health), or Full Recovery.Retain EX Gauge – Allows whether the winner will be allowed to carry over their EX Gauge into the next round.V-Gauge Advantage – In Elimination, determine whether the losing team will be given V-Gauge in the next round. Two bars will be given for a difference of two fighters, and three for a difference of three or more.Change Order – The losing team can change their character order before the next fight. Selecting random will randomize the order, including who goes first.Throwaway Matches – In Best of Series, choose whether to play all the battles even if the winner has already been decided.Round Setting – Adjust the number of rounds required to win a game.Match Time Settings – Set the time limit for a round.CPU Difficulty – If playing against the CPU, determine their difficulty.Screens: