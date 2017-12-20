home page
Soul Calibur 6: Vidéos de gameplay
Nouvelle videos de gameplay Soul Calibur 6 et avec trés bonne qualité de son,bon visionnage:
http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bup0y
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bups6
http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bupsw
Foxstep
soul calibur 6
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/20/2017 at 06:50 PM by
foxstep
comments (
11
)
foxstep
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 06:52 PM
Pas possible de mettre les vidéos en embed donc je mets direct les liens.
jenicris
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 06:55 PM
Vous allez le faire sur PS4, One ou PC?
manix
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 06:56 PM
ca serait bien qu'ils montrent un peu d'autre perso ...
masharu
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 06:57 PM
La flemme de voir, c'est toujours entre Sophitia et Mitsurugi?
jenicris
J'aurais dit PC si j'avais un bon matos aujoud'hui, mais je pense que je le ferais sur PS4 quand j'aurais la console (niveau jeux exclusif/multisupport ya plus de contenus qui m'intéressent sur PS4).
foxstep
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 07:04 PM
jenicris
Pourquoi donc cette question? (me concernant ça sera probablement sur PS4)
manix
Yep, vivement!
masharu
C'est les seul persos dévoilé pour l'instant.
lordguyver
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 07:05 PM
foxstep
Dix contre un que si tu essaie
[video]http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bup0y[/video]
[video]https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bups6[/video]
[video]http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bupsw[/video]
ça marche
jenicris
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 07:06 PM
foxstep
juste curieux, car notamment je trouve la manette PS4 bien adapté pour les jeux de baston.
foxstep
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 07:08 PM
lordguyver
Déjà essayé et ça n'a pas marcher lol
jenicris
Ah ok, perso j’espère bien du crossplay histoire que tout le monde pourra taper le monde XD.
jenicris
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 07:10 PM
foxstep
du crossplay avec Sony, c'est mal barré.
slyder
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 07:15 PM
Putain au secours, ils ont mis un trip de cassos de rage arts, bordel rendez nous Tekken 5 et Soulca 2 merde
lordguyver
posted
the 12/20/2017 at 07:24 PM
foxstep
Va falloir appeler Jean Jacques Bourdin car les français veulent savoir pourquoi ça marche pas
