Soul Calibur 6: Vidéos de gameplay
Nouvelle videos de gameplay Soul Calibur 6 et avec trés bonne qualité de son,bon visionnage:

http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bup0y

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bups6

http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bupsw
Foxstep
    tags : soul calibur 6
    posted the 12/20/2017 at 06:50 PM by foxstep
    comments (11)
    foxstep posted the 12/20/2017 at 06:52 PM
    Pas possible de mettre les vidéos en embed donc je mets direct les liens.
    jenicris posted the 12/20/2017 at 06:55 PM
    Vous allez le faire sur PS4, One ou PC?
    manix posted the 12/20/2017 at 06:56 PM
    ca serait bien qu'ils montrent un peu d'autre perso ...
    masharu posted the 12/20/2017 at 06:57 PM
    La flemme de voir, c'est toujours entre Sophitia et Mitsurugi?

    jenicris J'aurais dit PC si j'avais un bon matos aujoud'hui, mais je pense que je le ferais sur PS4 quand j'aurais la console (niveau jeux exclusif/multisupport ya plus de contenus qui m'intéressent sur PS4).
    foxstep posted the 12/20/2017 at 07:04 PM
    jenicris Pourquoi donc cette question? (me concernant ça sera probablement sur PS4)

    manix Yep, vivement!

    masharu C'est les seul persos dévoilé pour l'instant.
    lordguyver posted the 12/20/2017 at 07:05 PM
    foxstep Dix contre un que si tu essaie

    [video]http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bup0y[/video]

    [video]https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bups6[/video]

    [video]http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bupsw[/video]

    ça marche
    jenicris posted the 12/20/2017 at 07:06 PM
    foxstep juste curieux, car notamment je trouve la manette PS4 bien adapté pour les jeux de baston.
    foxstep posted the 12/20/2017 at 07:08 PM
    lordguyver Déjà essayé et ça n'a pas marcher lol

    jenicris Ah ok, perso j’espère bien du crossplay histoire que tout le monde pourra taper le monde XD.
    jenicris posted the 12/20/2017 at 07:10 PM
    foxstep du crossplay avec Sony, c'est mal barré.
    slyder posted the 12/20/2017 at 07:15 PM
    Putain au secours, ils ont mis un trip de cassos de rage arts, bordel rendez nous Tekken 5 et Soulca 2 merde
    lordguyver posted the 12/20/2017 at 07:24 PM
    foxstep Va falloir appeler Jean Jacques Bourdin car les français veulent savoir pourquoi ça marche pas
