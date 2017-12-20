profile
Critique en 180 sec: Jumanji
Le célèbre jeu de société horrifique s'est transformer en jeux vidéo pour ce remake/suite/on capitalise sur le nom/ de Jumanji.


Et vous, qu'en avez vous pensé ?
    posted the 12/20/2017 at 06:44 PM by wen180sec
    comments (1)
    gemini posted the 12/20/2017 at 07:02 PM
    En 1s : de la merde lol.
