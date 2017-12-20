Elex c'est encore du Piranha Bytes dans toute sa splendeur ! Un jeu pas fini comme d'habitude !



Aujourd'hui le studio nous sort une grosse (énorme) update avec, par la même occasion, la prise en charge 4K sur consoles.



Communiqué de presse :



Vienna/Austria, Essen/Germany, December 20, 2017; Piranha Bytes and THQ Nordic have released a new patch for ELEX today. With this huge update we are not only giving you settings to make the game easier, but also 4k support on consoles, bug fixes, and much much more! Read the text below for the detailed patch notes:



New Difficulty Settings:

• Player Damage: damage dealt by the player (chicken)

• Opponent Damage: damage dealt by your Opponents (double chicken)

• Stamina cost: modifies the stamina cost for your actions (TRIPLE CHICKEN!!!!)

Engine:

• Added FXAA T2x and SMAA T2x anti-aliasing techniques

Quests:

• Improved Angrim’s routine behavior, when he should have a small-talk with Zerwas. (Works only if Zerwas hasn't already talked to the third Berserker)

• The map targets regarding the research papers of the Clerics will now be updated correctly if the player has the task to obtain them for the Claws.

• Fixed some Duras ques targets

• Fixed a bug with Eva and a letter

• Fixed illogical dialogue with Connor regarding his recruitment for the Clerics, fixed map targets for Connor and Xander in terms of Connor’s recruitment

• Fixed issue where player can get stuck in a dialogue with Karl (only new game)

• Gondar’s key can now be found near his corpse

• One of Hunter’s Quests should now closer properly if the player decides to kill Gustav

• Fixed map targets involving Balder trying to become a Legate of the Clerics

• Fixed several daily routine issues

• One of Galar’s quest should now close properly if the player convinces him to work for the Clerics

• Ryan should have now a proper trading inventory

• Player can get the Alb Commander armor. Depending on the players actions he can even get the Alb Elexetor Armor now.

• Regarding your actions before (Jax helps Trevor or Lucky Sam), Mad Bob’s second Scrap Delivery Quest will work now properly and all involved NPCs should trigger the right dialog options.

• Fixed a bug where the player was unable to give Chloe the Elexit bags of some Berserkers.

• If the player used the power of Suggestion to get hand on the stolen Elex packages Kral has in his possession, he will now do so. If the player already had the Suggestion dialogue with Kral he now only has to report back to Caldrim and the quest situation will behave normal

• Fixed some dialogue issues regarding Thorgal and Emmet's farm

• Korin will now behave normally if you pickpocket metal parts from him for Jora.

• The dialogue with the dead letter box makes now clear what the player needs to do if he looted Logan’s chest in beforehand

• Hakon now rewards the player with a proper sword

• Fixed an issue where the player was sent by Cormag to help Born. If Born is dead, he will now be able to tell Cormag that Born is dead and the questline will proceed as intended.

• Fixed an issue where Snake had an illogical dialog option

• Fixed some illogical dialogs Cindy might have had in certain cases

• One of Balder’s quests should now have a proper quest target and close properly if the player reports back to Balder. Furthermore, he is now a trader if the player joined the Clerics (if the player was already a Cleric you have to talk twice to Balder to make his trading info appear).

• Removed Ethan’s loyalty exploit for crew members

• Alois should now take money from the player if he has to pay up for a committed crime

• Walter should now hand over some shards if the player asks for it

• Fixed illogical dialogue for Oran after player bribes him to trade again with one of the Clans

• Adjusted amount of Elexit for Shorty in certain cases

• Removed illogical dialogue option for Rijka in case Bertram is not alive anymore

• Fixed a dialogue issue regarding Irdor’s reward depending on the player’s actions

• Vito should now trigger a certain info about the thieves guild at the right time

• A quest target showing Martha will now be removed correctly if the player delivered all the food

• Ragnar’s quest should now succeed correctly if the player told him that all warlords gave him their approval for redemption. If this situation lies in the past, just talk to Ragnar again until he has nothing to say anymore and the quest should succeed itself

• Fixed a map target regarding Alois’s quest involving Paige

• A quest regarding Irdor’s food problem will now be closed if the player hands him enough Cultivator's bread loaves

• Fixed missing quest targets for one of Caleb’s quests

• Fixed some map targets involving Caldrim and Kral

• Fixed a quest and map targets involving Jorg, Caleb, and Fenk

• Fixed a situation where Ray should attack Walter

• Fixed a dialog with Logan about Ulrich and Konrad

• Shorty now has a trade inventory

Game content itself:

• Added Chinese language package

• Improved breaking chance of lockpicks for chests

• Weather and lighting improvements

• Added missing small white socket stones

• Some NPCs had wrong weapons equipped, now they have a proper one

• Arva and her Troll will now react in a correct behavior

• 2-handed weapons and heavy weapons now need the perk Level of 2 to dismantle them

• You need the Build Ammo perk on Lvl 2 to build ammo for heavy weapons

• Fixed a bug where the player has endless jetpack energy

• Fixed an issue with the Pickpocket skill when the player has an equipped item that gives him a bonus skill

• Fixed some issues when creatures and NPCs fell through the ground

• Sunglasses don't give armor bonus anymore

• Fixed a bug with energy regeneration

• Crony regenerates HPs now after he got unconscious

• Socket Items now give a bonus when attached to a shield

• The XP malus for using stims is working now

• The perk Good Eater now doubles the effect of food, it was tripled before

• Fixed an issue where the loot screen was hidden by the body of the player

• When falling the player uses his fall animation correctly

• Dead ambient creatures don't have collision anymore

• Female body parts now behave correctly during dialogs

• Fixed a bug in which weapon modes were not shown in the HUD

• Adjusted some loot

• Option for deactivating the evade roll on double-click is saved now

• Fixed some icon issues

• Pure mana also regenerates mana now (only for Berserkers)

• Fixed some issues with ranged weapons not having an ammo count when drawn

• All potion can be used in quick slots

• Sulfur will now be shown in the inventory screen of the player

• Fixed some recipes

• The perk "One with the Weapon Ability" now has a cooldown

• Some weapons didn't deal damage with the 4th hit, they'll do now so

• Creatures stop chasing the player now if the player is far away

• Fixed some issue with exploiting Elexit by trading

• Improved combat behavior for some monsters

• Flamethrower single shots now have a cooldown and a decreased radius

• Many mesh and texture reworks and improvements

• LOD range of red rusty metal plates has been corrected. The plates are now using the correct LOD when close by and are no longer flat

• The collision mesh of one of the rusted electrical towers is more accurate. The player no longer falls through some of the horizontal beams