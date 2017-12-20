« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Bridge Constructor Portal
name : Bridge Constructor Portal
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : ClockStone
genre : puzzle
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
90
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Bridge Constructor Portal / Trailer


Date de sortie :
20 Décembre 2017 (PC)
2018 (PS4/XOne/Switch)

2 Notes version PC :
IGN 8/10 Destructoid 7/10
    posted the 12/20/2017 at 01:27 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
