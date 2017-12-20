profile
Jeux Vidéo
233
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
ajb
8
ajb
articles : 156
visites since opening : 156158
ajb > blog
PS4 Slim à 189 euro en Belgique
Pour info :

https://www.mediamarkt.be/fr/product/_playstation-ps4-slim-500-gb-noir-that-s-you-voucher-9918769-1692364.html
    posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:00 AM by ajb
    comments (10)
    mikazaki posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:04 AM
    oh merci je dis sa a mon cousin ^^
    escobar posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:11 AM
    on a toujours des bons prix spawnini
    zabuza posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:21 AM
    escobar exclusivement à Uccle
    escobar posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:28 AM
    zabuza la c’est les Bourges comme moi
    racsnk posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:34 AM
    escobar
    hyoga57 posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:36 AM
    racsnk escobar Tout se passe comme prévu.
    racsnk posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:41 AM
    hyoga57
    escobar posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:50 AM
    hyoga57 racsnk
    spawnini posted the 12/20/2017 at 11:59 AM
    zabuza racsnk escobar Multi Prout dans vos bouches remplies de caca liquide
    escobar posted the 12/20/2017 at 12:15 PM
    spawnini jalouse
