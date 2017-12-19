home page
dooku
> blog
Pour celles et ceux qui apprécient Gamekult
http://www.gamekult.com/actualite/offrez-vous-un-an-de-contenu-premium-le-jeu-dragon-ball-fighterz-3050800955.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/19/2017 at 08:18 PM by dooku
dooku
comments (
5
)
cristaleus
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 08:19 PM
ok
vyse
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 08:19 PM
?
dooku
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 08:23 PM
Cristaleus
Vyse
c'est corrigé
mercure7
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 08:52 PM
Après c'est le prix Micromania
C'est "honnête"
hibito
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 09:00 PM
La même avec Monster Hunter World et je suis chaud !
