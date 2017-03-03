Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
110
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
328
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15731
visites since opening : 17029071
link49 > blog
all
DLC 2 Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Test Gameblog
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Information autour du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Gameblog a testé le deuxième DLC du jeu le plus récompensé de l’année et lui attribue la très bonne note de 8/10. Le DLC est déjà disponible depuis un moment maintenant…

Source : http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/2926-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-ode-aux-prodiges-swit
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:29 PM by link49
    comments (19)
    maxleresistant posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:33 PM
    heureusement que la presse et les fans sont toujours du coté de Nintendo.
    temporell posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:34 PM
    maxleresistant

    clair
    amorphe posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:34 PM
    maxleresistant
    de quoi tu parles? Va sur l'article de Shanks pour te rendre compte du contraire.
    De toute facon, à part MK8, nintendo et les DLC c'est vraiment merdique pour l'instant.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:35 PM
    maxleresistant
    skuldleif posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:36 PM
    maxleresistant surtout pour SMO qui est surcoté
    link49 posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:37 PM
    Les notes et les avis sur ce DLC vont de passable à très bon...

    Plus qu'à me faire mon propre avis alors...
    maxleresistant posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:37 PM
    amorphe http://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild---the-champions-ballad

    http://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild---the-master-trials


    maxleresistant posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:39 PM
    skuldleif heureusement, on peut vivre notre passion Zelda en se rattrapant sur les 156 amiibos link
    mikazaki posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:40 PM
    Ha we mauvaise fois.com direct loool
    nyseko posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:43 PM
    En même temps il y a des personnes dont on comprend vite qu'il ne faut surtout pas se préoccuper de leur opinion
    koji posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:47 PM
    serieusement un 8 ?
    masharu posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:51 PM
    maxleresistant C'est assez logique vu la situation, mais je pense que critiquer le pack d'extension pour simplement ne pas proposer de nouveauté attendu c'est avoir raté ce en quoi les gens ont réellement aimé dans Breath of the Wild. Il n'est ni bon, ni mauvais. Les gens sont responsable, pas besoin de lire des tests savoir si on veut investir ou non.
    maxleresistant posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:57 PM
    masharu "Les gens sont responsable, pas besoin de lire des tests savoir si on veut investir ou non"

    vu la description très évasive du DLC 2, heureusement qu'il y a les tests....

    Alalala... Ses "fans"
    amorphe posted the 12/19/2017 at 04:02 PM
    maxleresistant

    Quand tu compares aux notes astronomiques du jeu principale, ca fait pale figure si tu veux mon avis.
    masharu posted the 12/19/2017 at 04:04 PM
    maxleresistant Evasif certainement, mais faut être aussi stupide pour croire que tout le monde se suffit d'une description pour passer à l'achat .
    maxleresistant posted the 12/19/2017 at 04:04 PM
    amorphe Je vois pas en quoi ca contredit mon point comme quoi la presse et les fans ont tendance a surcoté ce que fait Nintendo. Mais bon.
    maxleresistant posted the 12/19/2017 at 04:08 PM
    masharu "mais faut être aussi stupide pour croire que tout le monde se suffit d'une description pour passer à l'achat "

    Je sais pas ce que tu veux dire par là, qui au juste croit ça?

    Enfin bref, tu prouves bien mon point. Nintendo Defense Force toujours là pour défendre tout et n'importe quoi.
    barberousse posted the 12/19/2017 at 04:13 PM
    Très dispensable ce DLC.
    giru posted the 12/19/2017 at 04:14 PM
    Le DLC 2 n'est pas mauvais en lui-même. Il mériterait une bonne note si la communication de Nintendo a son sujet était claire et précise, ce qu'elle n'est pas.

    Je trouve personnellement que Nintendo a largement été flou sur le contenu de ce DLC (et sa fameuse "histoire"). Après en terme de quantité, mais la qualité moins... 8 c'est très généreux pour une extension qui propose si peu (pratiquement pas) de nouveau contenu.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre