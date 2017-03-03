home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
DLC 2 Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Test Gameblog
The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Information autour du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Gameblog a testé le deuxième DLC du jeu le plus récompensé de l'année et lui attribue la très bonne note de 8/10. Le DLC est déjà disponible depuis un moment maintenant…
Source :
http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/2926-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-ode-aux-prodiges-swit
posted the 12/19/2017 at 03:19 PM by
link49
comments (
19
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:33 PM
heureusement que la presse et les fans sont toujours du coté de Nintendo.
temporell
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:34 PM
maxleresistant clair
clair
amorphe
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:34 PM
maxleresistant
de quoi tu parles? Va sur l'article de Shanks pour te rendre compte du contraire.
De toute facon, à part MK8, nintendo et les DLC c'est vraiment merdique pour l'instant.
hyoga57
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:35 PM
maxleresistant
skuldleif
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:36 PM
maxleresistant
surtout pour SMO qui est surcoté
link49
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:37 PM
Les notes et les avis sur ce DLC vont de passable à très bon...
Plus qu'à me faire mon propre avis alors...
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:37 PM
amorphe
http://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild---the-champions-ballad
http://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild---the-master-trials
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:39 PM
skuldleif
heureusement, on peut vivre notre passion Zelda en se rattrapant sur les 156 amiibos link
mikazaki
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:40 PM
Ha we mauvaise fois.com direct loool
nyseko
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:43 PM
En même temps il y a des personnes dont on comprend vite qu'il ne faut surtout pas se préoccuper de leur opinion
koji
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:47 PM
serieusement un 8 ?
masharu
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:51 PM
maxleresistant
C'est assez logique vu la situation, mais je pense que critiquer le pack d'extension pour simplement ne pas proposer de nouveauté attendu c'est avoir raté ce en quoi les gens ont réellement aimé dans Breath of the Wild. Il n'est ni bon, ni mauvais. Les gens sont responsable, pas besoin de lire des tests savoir si on veut investir ou non.
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 03:57 PM
masharu
"Les gens sont responsable, pas besoin de lire des tests savoir si on veut investir ou non"
vu la description très évasive du DLC 2, heureusement qu'il y a les tests....
Alalala... Ses "fans"
amorphe
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 04:02 PM
maxleresistant
Quand tu compares aux notes astronomiques du jeu principale, ca fait pale figure si tu veux mon avis.
masharu
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 04:04 PM
maxleresistant
Evasif certainement, mais faut être aussi stupide pour croire que tout le monde se suffit d'une description pour passer à l'achat.
.
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 04:04 PM
amorphe
Je vois pas en quoi ca contredit mon point comme quoi la presse et les fans ont tendance a surcoté ce que fait Nintendo. Mais bon.
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 04:08 PM
masharu
"mais faut être aussi stupide pour croire que tout le monde se suffit d'une description pour passer à l'achat "
Je sais pas ce que tu veux dire par là, qui au juste croit ça?
Enfin bref, tu prouves bien mon point. Nintendo Defense Force toujours là pour défendre tout et n'importe quoi.
barberousse
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 04:13 PM
Très dispensable ce DLC.
giru
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 04:14 PM
Le DLC 2 n'est pas mauvais en lui-même. Il mériterait une bonne note si la communication de Nintendo a son sujet était claire et précise, ce qu'elle n'est pas.
Je trouve personnellement que Nintendo a largement été flou sur le contenu de ce DLC (et sa fameuse "histoire"). Après en terme de quantité, mais la qualité moins... 8 c'est très généreux pour une extension qui propose si peu (pratiquement pas) de nouveau contenu.
