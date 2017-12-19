profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ : le petit plus !
lors des combats, on pourra masquer tous les éléments visuels à l'écran (jauge, etc...) pour jouer comme si on regardait vraiment l'animé.



https://www.db-z.com/dragon-ball-fighterz-live-decembre-2017/
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/19/2017 at 05:43 AM by dyspo
    comments (10)
    dyspo posted the 12/19/2017 at 05:46 AM
    Shanks tu peu corrigé la taille des image stp
    shanks posted the 12/19/2017 at 05:51 AM
    dyspo
    c'est fait

    prochaine fois, [img=550][/img]
    dyspo posted the 12/19/2017 at 05:52 AM
    shanks merci j'y penserait pour la prochaine fois
    terminator posted the 12/19/2017 at 05:52 AM
    dyspo Tu utilises la ligne de code : [img=][/img] où après le = tu mets la valeur que tu souhaites !
    dyspo posted the 12/19/2017 at 05:53 AM
    terminator 550 c'est la taille parfaite?
    shanks posted the 12/19/2017 at 05:55 AM
    dyspo
    tu peux mettre 600 si tu veux.

    je met 550 par habitude perso.
    arquion posted the 12/19/2017 at 06:34 AM
    dyspo tout dépend c'est une image en mode portrait ou paysage.
    en paysage comme ici, c'est 550-650.
    en portrait, c'est 350-400.
    tenjin posted the 12/19/2017 at 07:03 AM
    Option géniale!
    danceterialg posted the 12/19/2017 at 08:04 AM
    Ça va être chouette ça !
    chatbleu posted the 12/19/2017 at 02:22 PM
    Ce n'est pas un petit plus c'est un énorme plus
