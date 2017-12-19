home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
lordguyver
,
sephiroth07
,
terminator
,
testament
dyspo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2
visites since opening :
11807
dyspo
> blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ : le petit plus !
lors des combats, on pourra masquer tous les éléments visuels à l'écran (jauge, etc...) pour jouer comme si on regardait vraiment l'animé.
https://www.db-z.com/dragon-ball-fighterz-live-decembre-2017/
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/19/2017 at 05:43 AM by
dyspo
comments (
10
)
dyspo
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 05:46 AM
Shanks
tu peu corrigé la taille des image stp
shanks
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 05:51 AM
dyspo
c'est fait
prochaine fois, [img=550][/img]
dyspo
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 05:52 AM
shanks
merci
j'y penserait pour la prochaine fois
terminator
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 05:52 AM
dyspo
Tu utilises la ligne de code : [img=][/img] où après le = tu mets la valeur que tu souhaites !
dyspo
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 05:53 AM
terminator
550 c'est la taille parfaite?
shanks
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 05:55 AM
dyspo
tu peux mettre 600 si tu veux.
je met 550 par habitude perso.
arquion
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 06:34 AM
dyspo
tout dépend c'est une image en mode portrait ou paysage.
en paysage comme ici, c'est 550-650.
en portrait, c'est 350-400.
tenjin
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 07:03 AM
Option géniale!
danceterialg
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 08:04 AM
Ça va être chouette ça !
chatbleu
posted
the 12/19/2017 at 02:22 PM
Ce n'est pas un petit plus c'est un énorme plus
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
c'est fait
prochaine fois, [img=550][/img]
tu peux mettre 600 si tu veux.
je met 550 par habitude perso.
en paysage comme ici, c'est 550-650.
en portrait, c'est 350-400.