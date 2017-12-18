profile
Dragon Quest Builders
name : Dragon Quest Builders
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : adventure
La date euro pour DQ Builders





Ce sera pour le 9 février chez nous soit le même mois que Bayonetta 1 et 2.
Le planning 2018 se dévoile gentillement.
https://twitter.com/NintendoEurope/status/942771477077811201
    posted the 12/18/2017 at 03:24 PM by fiveagainstone
    comments (8)
    gamergunz posted the 12/18/2017 at 03:26 PM
    bof il me tente pas je préfère avoir des nouvelles de DQ11 Switch
    hayatevibritania posted the 12/18/2017 at 03:27 PM
    Mon jeu de février enfin si il y a une version physique.
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/18/2017 at 03:28 PM
    hayatevibritania Oui il devrait y avoir une version physique.
    suikoden posted the 12/18/2017 at 03:57 PM
    On l'a avant les jap ??
    Ce serait bien la première fois tiens !
    thorim posted the 12/18/2017 at 04:16 PM
    suikoden ont a bien eu la PS4 avant les JAP de plusieurs mois alors pourquoi pas^^
    zekk posted the 12/18/2017 at 04:17 PM
    Pour le coup je préfère attendre le 2
    hyoga57 posted the 12/18/2017 at 04:20 PM
    zekk +1000.
    e3ologue posted the 12/18/2017 at 04:29 PM
    Nintendo en tant qu'éditeur ils sont chaud pour ce début d'année
