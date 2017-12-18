home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
esets
,
escobar
name :
Dragon Quest Builders
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
N.C
genre :
adventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
24
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sandman
,
hellooooooo
,
tvirus
,
darkvador
,
gamekyo
,
chris92
,
yui
,
zabuza
,
goldorak
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
shazbot
,
amassous
,
e3payne
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
chester
,
link49
,
vfries
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
iglooo
,
corrin
fiveagainstone
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
30
visites since opening :
104062
fiveagainstone
> blog
La date euro pour DQ Builders
Ce sera pour le 9 février chez nous soit le même mois que Bayonetta 1 et 2.
Le planning 2018 se dévoile gentillement.
https://twitter.com/NintendoEurope/status/942771477077811201
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/18/2017 at 03:24 PM by
fiveagainstone
comments (
8
)
gamergunz
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 03:26 PM
bof il me tente pas je préfère avoir des nouvelles de DQ11 Switch
hayatevibritania
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 03:27 PM
Mon jeu de février
enfin si il y a une version physique.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 03:28 PM
hayatevibritania
Oui il devrait y avoir une version physique.
suikoden
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 03:57 PM
On l'a avant les jap ??
Ce serait bien la première fois tiens !
thorim
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 04:16 PM
suikoden
ont a bien eu la PS4 avant les JAP de plusieurs mois alors pourquoi pas^^
zekk
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 04:17 PM
Pour le coup je préfère attendre le 2
hyoga57
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 04:20 PM
zekk
+1000.
e3ologue
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 04:29 PM
Nintendo en tant qu'éditeur ils sont chaud pour ce début d'année
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Ce serait bien la première fois tiens !