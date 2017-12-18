Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Ball FighterZ
17
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
all
Dragon Ball FighterZ : Quelques images supplémentaires
Multi


Voici des Images du jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ :







Le site officiel a été mis à jour, avec des visuels pour Beerus.







Et puis des visuels de Hit. Et enfin Black Goku rosé :







Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 janvier prochain…

Source : http://dba.bn-ent.net/character/gokubl.html
    13
    posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:27 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    testament posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:29 PM
    Propre.
    greil93 posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:31 PM
    A quand la présence de Monaka ?!
    link49 posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:32 PM
    J'espère que Jiren sera un combattant jouable et qu'il sera annoncé avant la sortie du jeu...
    racsnk posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:33 PM
    C'est surtout Vegeto qu'il faut.

    Jiren a aucun charisme.
    megaman posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:33 PM
    link49 tu peux rever, il n'a aucun coup encore, tu peux pas le rendre interessant, y a trop peu de contenu encore pour lui
    link49 posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:38 PM
    megaman Ou en DLC plus tard. J'aime bien ce personnage, alors je pourrais faire un effort...
    testament posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:38 PM
    https://www.db-z.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Dragon-Ball-Xenoverse-2-Vegetto-Blue-Spirit-Stab.jpg
    raph64 posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:40 PM
    La hype force 9000 !!!!!!!!!!!
    racsnk posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:44 PM
    testament Mes yeux !
    hyoga57 posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:55 PM
    testament
    sylphide posted the 12/18/2017 at 03:48 PM
    Beerus avec c'est boules sont juste abusé et déstabilisant.
    mercure7 posted the 12/18/2017 at 04:16 PM
    sylphide Entre Beerus et "ses" boules, et Hit à qui on devrait mettre une capote sur la tête, ça semble assez chaud comme jeu au final
    binou87 posted the 12/18/2017 at 04:53 PM
    Pfoua, excellent o_O, par contre, je sais pas, mais est-ce qu'il y aura un mode aventure " comme les Budokai avec recherche des boules de cristal..."?. Il semble être orienté baston et " seulement" cela visiblement.
    shin82 posted the 12/18/2017 at 05:38 PM
    greil93 Ca serait drole comme perso
