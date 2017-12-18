home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
17
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
asakim
,
kurosama
,
jozen15
,
link49
,
aiolia081
,
terminator
,
binou87
,
yanissou
,
eldren
,
torotoro59
,
minx
,
xyrlic
,
slyder
,
spawnini
,
corrin
,
hado78
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
328
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
seganintendo
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
corvo
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
kyojoueur
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
vyse05
,
skyzein
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
15731
visites since opening :
17029133
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Dragon Ball FighterZ : Quelques images supplémentaires
Multi
Voici des Images du jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ :
Le site officiel a été mis à jour, avec des visuels pour Beerus.
Et puis des visuels de Hit. Et enfin Black Goku rosé :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 janvier prochain…
Source :
http://dba.bn-ent.net/character/gokubl.html
tags :
13
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/18/2017 at 02:27 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
testament
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:29 PM
Propre.
greil93
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:31 PM
A quand la présence de Monaka ?!
link49
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:32 PM
J'espère que Jiren sera un combattant jouable et qu'il sera annoncé avant la sortie du jeu...
racsnk
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:33 PM
C'est surtout Vegeto qu'il faut.
Jiren a aucun charisme.
megaman
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:33 PM
link49
tu peux rever, il n'a aucun coup encore, tu peux pas le rendre interessant, y a trop peu de contenu encore pour lui
link49
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:38 PM
megaman
Ou en DLC plus tard. J'aime bien ce personnage, alors je pourrais faire un effort...
testament
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:38 PM
https://www.db-z.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Dragon-Ball-Xenoverse-2-Vegetto-Blue-Spirit-Stab.jpg
raph64
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:40 PM
La hype force 9000 !!!!!!!!!!!
racsnk
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:44 PM
testament
Mes yeux !
hyoga57
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 02:55 PM
testament
sylphide
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 03:48 PM
Beerus avec c'est boules sont juste abusé et déstabilisant.
mercure7
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 04:16 PM
sylphide
Entre Beerus et "ses" boules, et Hit à qui on devrait mettre une capote sur la tête, ça semble assez chaud comme jeu au final
binou87
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 04:53 PM
Pfoua, excellent o_O, par contre, je sais pas, mais est-ce qu'il y aura un mode aventure " comme les Budokai avec recherche des boules de cristal..."?. Il semble être orienté baston et " seulement" cela visiblement.
shin82
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 05:38 PM
greil93
Ca serait drole comme perso
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Jiren a aucun charisme.