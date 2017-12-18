home page
Les légendes ne meurent jamais
126
amassous
Aucun autres manga ne produit de tel réaction
Il ont même pas filmer avec des camera cet événements ils ont abusées les organisateurs
Ambiance de folie mais c'étais que a Paris
Fuck le demat.
posted the 12/18/2017 at 12:02 PM by
amassous
comments (
10
)
amario
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 12:06 PM
Franchement j'aurais détesté entendre tout ces cris pendant un concert de musique symphonique.
basto
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 12:06 PM
Ce qui est dommage avec ce genre de concert c'est les cris lourdingue qui masque la musique...
mercure7
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 12:19 PM
Ce passage (Flashback / Trunks) passe quand même mieux avec la musique originale, mais j'avoue que c'est stylé comme concert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ewzi45xuuzU
mercure7
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 12:29 PM
Ca me rappelle le concert "Metroid", qui défonçait sa race :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O7OMd2tf-s&list=FLDQ0ONkxrKVA_ShBqMYktSA&index=965
akinen
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 12:41 PM
Ben si. La c'est la nostalgie qui joue.
hisagi
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 12:43 PM
Basto
,
Amario
: +1000
monsieurx
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 12:56 PM
mdr on entend mêmes plus la musique , vraiment aucune tenu les françaises ...
leonsilverburg
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 01:45 PM
J'y étais à celui de Paris cette année, c'était la folie !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
fullbuster
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 03:38 PM
Y'a que la nostalgie qui parle :/
bigfoot
posted
the 12/18/2017 at 03:48 PM
J'y était c'est excellent l'ambiance même pour un fan c'est pas trop dérangeant tout le monde crier pour montrer leur joie après heureusement ce n'était pas pendant toute la musique et faut préciser que c'était une avant première mondiale, il ne faut oublier que ça n'a jamais été fait avant.
