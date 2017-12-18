Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
amassous
126
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 282
visites since opening : 1190549
amassous > blog
Aucun autres manga ne produit de tel réaction

Il ont même pas filmer avec des camera cet événements ils ont abusées les organisateurs
Ambiance de folie mais c'étais que a Paris
Fuck le demat.
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/18/2017 at 12:02 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    amario posted the 12/18/2017 at 12:06 PM
    Franchement j'aurais détesté entendre tout ces cris pendant un concert de musique symphonique.
    basto posted the 12/18/2017 at 12:06 PM
    Ce qui est dommage avec ce genre de concert c'est les cris lourdingue qui masque la musique...
    mercure7 posted the 12/18/2017 at 12:19 PM
    Ce passage (Flashback / Trunks) passe quand même mieux avec la musique originale, mais j'avoue que c'est stylé comme concert

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ewzi45xuuzU
    mercure7 posted the 12/18/2017 at 12:29 PM
    Ca me rappelle le concert "Metroid", qui défonçait sa race :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O7OMd2tf-s&list=FLDQ0ONkxrKVA_ShBqMYktSA&index=965
    akinen posted the 12/18/2017 at 12:41 PM
    Ben si. La c’est la nostalgie qui joue.
    hisagi posted the 12/18/2017 at 12:43 PM
    Basto , Amario : +1000
    monsieurx posted the 12/18/2017 at 12:56 PM
    mdr on entend mêmes plus la musique , vraiment aucune tenu les françaises ...
    leonsilverburg posted the 12/18/2017 at 01:45 PM
    J'y étais à celui de Paris cette année, c'était la folie !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    fullbuster posted the 12/18/2017 at 03:38 PM
    Y'a que la nostalgie qui parle :/
    bigfoot posted the 12/18/2017 at 03:48 PM
    J'y était c'est excellent l'ambiance même pour un fan c'est pas trop dérangeant tout le monde crier pour montrer leur joie après heureusement ce n'était pas pendant toute la musique et faut préciser que c'était une avant première mondiale, il ne faut oublier que ça n'a jamais été fait avant.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre