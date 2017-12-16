« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud bientôt au Japon

Date de sortie : Printemps 2018 (Japon)
Il sera en 30FPS


https://gematsu.com/2017/12/phantasy-star-online-2-cloud-launches-spring-2018-japan
    posted the 12/16/2017 at 03:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    gunstarred posted the 12/16/2017 at 03:30 PM
    Putin à chaque fois que je vois le nom du jeu, je suis dégoûté.
    thorim posted the 12/16/2017 at 03:32 PM
    Je kifferai trop y jouer en FR sur ma SWITCH, même en US si il faut...
    hyoga57 posted the 12/16/2017 at 03:34 PM
    Sur ce, je retourne sur ma version PS4.
