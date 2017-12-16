Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Resident Evil 7
11
Likes
Likers
name : Resident Evil 7
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
326
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15709
visites since opening : 16989713
link49 > blog
all
Resident Evil 7 - Gold Edition : Test Gamekult


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Resident Evil 7 :



Gamekult a testé la dernière Edition du jeu et lui attribue tout juste la moyenne avec une note de 5/10. Pour rappel, le jeu, du moins sa Gold Edition, est disponible depuis mardi dernier...

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/resident-evil-7-gold-edition-3050876671/test.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/16/2017 at 07:43 AM by link49
    comments (1)
    stardustx posted the 12/16/2017 at 08:20 AM
    donc ils ont mis 7 au jeu de base à sa sortie...

    mais la gold edition a 5...

    je sais que c'est pas les mêmes testeurs mais ils auraient quand même pu essayer de se concerter histoire d'avoir un peu de cohérence parce que là ça ne veut pas dire grand chose
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre