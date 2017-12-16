home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Resident Evil 7
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Capcom
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Resident Evil 7 - Gold Edition : Test Gamekult
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Resident Evil 7 :
Gamekult a testé la dernière Edition du jeu et lui attribue tout juste la moyenne avec une note de 5/10. Pour rappel, le jeu, du moins sa Gold Edition, est disponible depuis mardi dernier...
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/resident-evil-7-gold-edition-3050876671/test.html
posted the 12/16/2017 at 07:43 AM by
link49
comments (
1
)
stardustx
posted
the 12/16/2017 at 08:20 AM
donc ils ont mis 7 au jeu de base à sa sortie...
mais la gold edition a 5...
je sais que c'est pas les mêmes testeurs mais ils auraient quand même pu essayer de se concerter histoire d'avoir un peu de cohérence parce que là ça ne veut pas dire grand chose
mais la gold edition a 5...
je sais que c'est pas les mêmes testeurs mais ils auraient quand même pu essayer de se concerter histoire d'avoir un peu de cohérence parce que là ça ne veut pas dire grand chose