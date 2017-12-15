ajouter un titre
all
Trois concept art de Ghost of Tsushima






https://www.dualshockers.com/ghost-tsushima-concept-art/
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:11 PM by jenicris
    comments (10)
    mikazaki posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:27 PM
    Le premier défonce !!!
    jenicris posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:32 PM
    mikazaki c'est le 3 ème qui m'impressionne le plus perso.
    kurosu posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:32 PM
    Il va être excellent
    kurosama posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:38 PM
    Sublimes ( les trois ).
    skuldleif posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:42 PM
    ca na presque rien a voir mais ps4 slim 500 go 199 E vous trouvez ca comment ? https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/selection-de-packs-ps4-en-promotion-ex-console-sony-ps4-slim-500-go-1136034?page=2#thread-comments
    i8 posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:43 PM
    daaaaayuuum, mais jattends le gameplay pour voir ce que ça vaut veritablement.
    foxty posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:45 PM
    i8 Avec Sucker Punch aux commandes, je me fais pas trop de soucis
    mikazaki posted the 12/15/2017 at 11:00 PM
    jenicris hehehe les goût ^^trop fade pour moi, j'adore la couleur sur se walls 1 ^^
    lightning posted the 12/15/2017 at 11:05 PM
    Sucker Punch
    misterpixel posted the 12/15/2017 at 11:29 PM
    Ils ont retranscrit ça parfaitement avec le moteur du jeu, future grosse claque !
