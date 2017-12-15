home page
ajouter un titre
Trois concept art de Ghost of Tsushima
https://www.dualshockers.com/ghost-tsushima-concept-art/
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:11 PM by
jenicris
comments (
10
)
mikazaki
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:27 PM
Le premier défonce !!!
jenicris
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:32 PM
mikazaki
c'est le 3 ème qui m'impressionne le plus perso.
kurosu
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:32 PM
Il va être excellent
kurosama
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:38 PM
Sublimes ( les trois ).
skuldleif
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:42 PM
ca na presque rien a voir mais ps4 slim 500 go 199 E vous trouvez ca comment ?
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/selection-de-packs-ps4-en-promotion-ex-console-sony-ps4-slim-500-go-1136034?page=2#thread-comments
i8
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:43 PM
daaaaayuuum, mais jattends le gameplay pour voir ce que ça vaut veritablement.
foxty
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:45 PM
i8
Avec Sucker Punch aux commandes, je me fais pas trop de soucis
mikazaki
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 11:00 PM
jenicris
hehehe les goût ^^trop fade pour moi, j'adore la couleur sur se walls 1 ^^
lightning
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 11:05 PM
Sucker Punch
misterpixel
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 11:29 PM
Ils ont retranscrit ça parfaitement avec le moteur du jeu, future grosse claque !
