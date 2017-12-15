home page
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
foxstep
articles :
1486
visites since opening :
1575589
foxstep
> blog
Dead Or Alive 6 bientot annoncé?
Team Ninja tease une annonce à la fin d la NEC ou il y'aura un gros tournoi DOA5 le 17 décembre, quel serait donc cette annonce? DOA6 ou bien?
Foxstep
tags :
tease?
dead or alive 6
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/15/2017 at 07:08 PM by
foxstep
comments (
10
)
didi
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 07:11 PM
J'aimerais trop!
voxen
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 07:19 PM
Le grand retour de
Kasumi
!
cubia
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 07:22 PM
Zackfair59plus
b00bs incoming, prépare la thune.
gaeon
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 07:32 PM
cubia
Albatar xD
foxstep
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 07:39 PM
Je suis pas fan fou furieux de DOA mais ça serait vraiment super s'il est annoncé.
SC6 et DOA6 annoncé le même mois? ça serait surtout de la folie si ça arrive!! Manquerait plus que VF6 que je voudrais tant!
akinen
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 07:39 PM
Tu nous poses la question?
raioh
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 07:45 PM
Ils ont besoin de vendre du DLC pour financer NiOh 2, c'est ça ?
shin82
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 08:06 PM
foxstep
je préférerai largement VF6 a un nouveau DOA...
foxstep
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 08:08 PM
shin82
docteurdeggman
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 08:13 PM
S'il sort, va t-il battre le 5 en terme de DLC?
