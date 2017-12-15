profile
foxstep > blog
Dead Or Alive 6 bientot annoncé?
Team Ninja tease une annonce à la fin d la NEC ou il y'aura un gros tournoi DOA5 le 17 décembre, quel serait donc cette annonce? DOA6 ou bien?

Foxstep
    tags : tease? dead or alive 6
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/15/2017 at 07:08 PM by foxstep
    comments (10)
    didi posted the 12/15/2017 at 07:11 PM
    J'aimerais trop!
    voxen posted the 12/15/2017 at 07:19 PM
    Le grand retour de Kasumi !
    cubia posted the 12/15/2017 at 07:22 PM
    Zackfair59plus

    b00bs incoming, prépare la thune.
    gaeon posted the 12/15/2017 at 07:32 PM
    cubia Albatar xD
    foxstep posted the 12/15/2017 at 07:39 PM
    Je suis pas fan fou furieux de DOA mais ça serait vraiment super s'il est annoncé.

    SC6 et DOA6 annoncé le même mois? ça serait surtout de la folie si ça arrive!! Manquerait plus que VF6 que je voudrais tant!
    akinen posted the 12/15/2017 at 07:39 PM
    Tu nous poses la question?
    raioh posted the 12/15/2017 at 07:45 PM
    Ils ont besoin de vendre du DLC pour financer NiOh 2, c'est ça ?
    shin82 posted the 12/15/2017 at 08:06 PM
    foxstep je préférerai largement VF6 a un nouveau DOA...
    foxstep posted the 12/15/2017 at 08:08 PM
    shin82
    docteurdeggman posted the 12/15/2017 at 08:13 PM
    S'il sort, va t-il battre le 5 en terme de DLC?
