Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Final Fantasy XV
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
11/29/2016
other versions :
PlayStation 4
profile
326
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
Final Fantasy XV - Episode Ignis : Les premières notes tombent
Final Fantasy
Voici une Information autour du jeu Final Fantasy XV :
Les testeurs rendent leur avis sur le DLC. Voici les premières notes :
- Everyeye.it : 8/10
- Destructoid : 7.5/10
- Jeuxvideo.com : 6.5/10
Pour rappel, le DLC est disponible depuis le 13 décembre 2017…
Source :
http://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/final-fantasy-xv-episode-ignis
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:16 AM by
link49
comments (
10
)
shincloud
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:18 AM
J'aurai tellement préféré la fin alternatif qui sont mis dans le dlc
hyoga57
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:18 AM
Je l'ai commencé et il est excellent. Ce qui confirme une fois de plus selon-moi que les DLC sont bien meilleurs que le jeu principal...
rendan
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:20 AM
Franchement tres court mais juste le meilleur dlc des trois
et la fin alternative juste magique et parfaite
Pour moi ce sera celle-ci la vraie fin
link49
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:23 AM
J'ai adoré le jeu, mais pour les DLC, je vais attendre... l'Edition Complete en 2018, sur Nintendo Sw...
kazuya14
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:26 AM
link49
la version portable bas de gamme.
hyoga57
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:27 AM
link49
Il y aura pas de version complète en 2018, vu que le jeu ne sera pas fini avant fin 2018...
Mais peut-être que la version Pocket sortira sur Switch ?
hyoga57
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:29 AM
kazuya14
link49
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:29 AM
hyoga57
J'en veux pas de cette version Pocket. Quoi que même si l'opus original sortait sur Nintendo Switch, je ne le prendrais pas, sauf si version GOTY il y a un jour...
hyoga57
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:30 AM
link49
Mais l'opus original ne sortira jamais sur Switch. Cette dernière est incapable de le faire tourner, même avec un gros downgrade...
link49
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:31 AM
hyoga57
Sauf si une Nintendo Switch X voit le jour...
Mais peut-être que la version Pocket sortira sur Switch ?