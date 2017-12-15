Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Final Fantasy XV
name : Final Fantasy XV
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 11/29/2016
other versions : PlayStation 4
Final Fantasy XV - Episode Ignis : Les premières notes tombent
Final Fantasy


Voici une Information autour du jeu Final Fantasy XV :



Les testeurs rendent leur avis sur le DLC. Voici les premières notes :

- Everyeye.it : 8/10
- Destructoid : 7.5/10
- Jeuxvideo.com : 6.5/10



Pour rappel, le DLC est disponible depuis le 13 décembre 2017…

Source : http://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/final-fantasy-xv-episode-ignis
    posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:16 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    shincloud posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:18 AM
    J'aurai tellement préféré la fin alternatif qui sont mis dans le dlc
    hyoga57 posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:18 AM
    Je l'ai commencé et il est excellent. Ce qui confirme une fois de plus selon-moi que les DLC sont bien meilleurs que le jeu principal...
    rendan posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:20 AM
    Franchement tres court mais juste le meilleur dlc des trois et la fin alternative juste magique et parfaite Pour moi ce sera celle-ci la vraie fin
    link49 posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:23 AM
    J'ai adoré le jeu, mais pour les DLC, je vais attendre... l'Edition Complete en 2018, sur Nintendo Sw...
    kazuya14 posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:26 AM
    link49 la version portable bas de gamme.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:27 AM
    link49 Il y aura pas de version complète en 2018, vu que le jeu ne sera pas fini avant fin 2018...

    Mais peut-être que la version Pocket sortira sur Switch ?
    hyoga57 posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:29 AM
    kazuya14
    link49 posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:29 AM
    hyoga57 J'en veux pas de cette version Pocket. Quoi que même si l'opus original sortait sur Nintendo Switch, je ne le prendrais pas, sauf si version GOTY il y a un jour...
    hyoga57 posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:30 AM
    link49 Mais l'opus original ne sortira jamais sur Switch. Cette dernière est incapable de le faire tourner, même avec un gros downgrade...
    link49 posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:31 AM
    hyoga57 Sauf si une Nintendo Switch X voit le jour...
