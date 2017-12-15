" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
gantzeur
gantzeur
gantzeur > blog
God of War : La nature dans le jeu
Quelques images sur les décors du jeu. entre falaise , grande forêts enneigés et lacs gelés, God of War nous emmèneras dans des terres très froides ou la partie survie ( la chasse vu dans le premier trailer ) sera importante lors de notre aventure .





















    posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:06 AM by gantzeur
    comments
    nady posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:08 AM
    2017 était bien.
    2018 va être meilleur
    octobar posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:10 AM
    au-delà des graphismes, tout semble subtilement composé.
    jenicris posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:14 AM
    Y eu un gros résumé hier du système de combat, dispo chez DualShockers pour ceux que ça intéresse.
    ryohazuki posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:21 AM
    Il va déboîter ce jeu.
    octobar posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:24 AM
    ryohazuki tu vois, pas besoin de One X pour faire de belles images. Seul le talent compte.
    jenicris posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:25 AM
    octobar en même temps, les first party de Sony sont des cadors à ce niveau. Ce n'est pas le cas de tous les studios.
    misterpixel posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:28 AM
    On va en savoir et peut-être voir plus à la GDC prévu en mars prochain, en tout cas hâte d’y jouer !
    octobar posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:28 AM
    jenicris ah ben c'est bien du talent des studios de Sony dont je parle, du talent mais aussi de l'expérience... Mais si chez certains on habituait les dev à bosser sur autre chose que des jeux de caisses peut être qu'on aurait déjà pu s'émerveiller un peu plus.
    iglooo posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:33 AM
    Ca fait un peu Fog of War tout de même
