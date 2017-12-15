home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
71
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
playstation2008
,
leonr4
,
ravyxxs
,
yamy
,
linuxclan
,
kazuu
,
lordguyver
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
jwolf
,
link49
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
eldren
,
leroux
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kira93
,
shanks
,
racsnk
,
anakaris
,
sonilka
,
furtifdor
,
cort
,
trungz
,
vfries
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jojoplay4
,
lez93
,
toctoc
,
vithia
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
serialgamer7
,
hado78
,
milo42
,
corvo
,
kenshuiin
,
lockelamorra35
,
kenpokan
,
jumeau
,
wanda
,
aiolia081
,
escobar
,
koopa
,
belzebut
,
ghostspartacus
,
kisukesan
,
jozen15
,
sora78
,
redmi31
,
jenicris
,
docteurdeggman
,
rayzorx09
,
misterpixel
,
mickurt
,
obi2kanobi
,
goldmen33
,
tizoc
,
oboro
,
tolgafury
,
coco6767
,
roxloud
,
killia
,
gantzeur
,
biboys
,
torotoro59
,
eduardos
,
kamikaze1985
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
130
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
ellie
,
minbox
,
minx
,
magickid
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
lambo
,
fullbuster
,
giusnake
,
milo42
,
momotaros
,
battossai
,
comptebannis2
,
archesstat
,
arngrim
,
aiolia081
,
kurosama
,
ropstar
,
guiguif
,
anakaris
,
supatony
,
spawnini
,
linkiorra
,
e3payne
,
asus
,
vonkuru
,
tvirus
,
sephiroth07
,
akd
,
eduardos
,
drakeramore
,
vlexx
,
smartcrush
,
hyoga57
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
ootaniisensei
,
trez
,
arrrghl
,
sebalt
,
jf17
,
raeglin
,
cuthbert
,
kyogamer
,
raioh
,
lowckon
,
jojoplay4
,
musicforlife
,
evilboss
,
bladagun
,
leblogdeshacka
,
dedrial
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
hurri
,
liquidus00
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jorostar
,
roxas33
,
foxstep
,
binou87
,
blx
,
kisukesan
,
eldren
,
plistter
,
wilhelm
,
svr
,
kabuki
,
link80
,
mrchocolatine
,
gizmo2142
,
astralbouille
,
odv78
,
choupiloutre
,
xslayx
,
leonr4
,
docteurdeggman
,
hado78
,
teel
,
fortep
,
l83
,
heracles
,
sensei
,
lordguyver
,
asakim
,
gunotak
,
iglooo
,
mad1
,
gat
,
shiroyashagin
,
netero
,
kenpokan
,
sora78
,
carapuce
,
chatbleu
,
jwolf
,
segata
,
kevisiano
,
ninja17
,
terminator
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
trungz
,
terranova
,
serialgamer7
,
sonilka
,
wanda
,
musm
,
jozen15
,
shindo
,
shiranui
,
yamy
,
barberousse
,
ldogamer76
,
marchand2sable
,
spilner
,
wadewilson
,
gaunt
,
jeanouillz
,
chaosad
,
arquion
,
torotoro59
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
linkstar
,
terikku
,
racsnk
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1302
visites since opening :
1260243
gantzeur
> blog
God of War : La nature dans le jeu
Quelques images sur les décors du jeu. entre falaise , grande forêts enneigés et lacs gelés, God of War nous emmèneras dans des terres très froides ou la partie survie ( la chasse vu dans le premier trailer ) sera importante lors de notre aventure .
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/15/2017 at 10:06 AM by
gantzeur
comments (
9
)
nady
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:08 AM
2017 était bien.
2018 va être meilleur
octobar
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:10 AM
au-delà des graphismes, tout semble subtilement composé.
jenicris
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:14 AM
Y eu un gros résumé hier du système de combat, dispo chez DualShockers pour ceux que ça intéresse.
ryohazuki
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:21 AM
Il va déboîter ce jeu.
octobar
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:24 AM
ryohazuki
tu vois, pas besoin de One X pour faire de belles images. Seul le talent compte.
jenicris
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:25 AM
octobar
en même temps, les first party de Sony sont des cadors à ce niveau. Ce n'est pas le cas de tous les studios.
misterpixel
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:28 AM
On va en savoir et peut-être voir plus à la GDC prévu en mars prochain, en tout cas hâte d’y jouer !
octobar
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:28 AM
jenicris
ah ben c'est bien du talent des studios de Sony dont je parle, du talent mais aussi de l'expérience... Mais si chez certains on habituait les dev à bosser sur autre chose que des jeux de caisses peut être qu'on aurait déjà pu s'émerveiller un peu plus.
iglooo
posted
the 12/15/2017 at 10:33 AM
Ca fait un peu
Fog of War
tout de même
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
2018 va être meilleur