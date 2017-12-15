« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
[PS4/XOne/Switch] Burnout paradise "HD" (Rumeur) ?



NON OFFICIEL

C’est d'après un revendeur brésilien qui aurait listé le jeu.
Le jeu serait prévu pour Mars 2018.


https://theenemy.com.br/playstation/burnout-paradise-vai-sair-para-ps4-xbox-one-e-switch-sugere-classificacao-indicativa
    posted the 12/15/2017 at 12:03 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    negan posted the 12/15/2017 at 12:06 AM
    On bouffe des NFS tous aussi pourri les uns que les autres mais pour Burnout pas moyen d'avoir un nouvelle episode ...
    oyoel posted the 12/15/2017 at 12:07 AM
    C'est pas le meilleur, car il a perdu ce qui faisait la vraie saveur de Burnout, à savoir les missions crash. Mais c'est toutefois le plus complet !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/15/2017 at 12:11 AM
    Qu'ils nous fassent un Burnout
