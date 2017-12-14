Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Nintendo Switch : Nintendo n'a reporté aucun jeu en 2017
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :



Nintendo a officialisé la Nintendo Switch en janvier dernier, acompagné des jeux Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Arms, The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim et Xenoblade Chronciles 2. On aurait pu craide que des jeux soient reporté en 2018, mais tous ces jeux sont bien sortis cette année. ...

Source : https://kotaku.com/hey-nintendo-didnt-delay-any-games-this-year-1821138330
    posted the 12/14/2017 at 08:09 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    revans posted the 12/14/2017 at 08:09 PM
    bah zelda est un jeu reporter sur la switch donc bon
    seganintendo posted the 12/14/2017 at 08:10 PM
    incroyable
    misterpixel posted the 12/14/2017 at 08:11 PM
    Encore heureux 80% sont des portages
    jawolf posted the 12/14/2017 at 08:11 PM
    Ok
    plolely posted the 12/14/2017 at 08:11 PM
    Ils auraient mieux fait pour Xeno
    mrvince posted the 12/14/2017 at 08:12 PM
    On est censé applaudir ?
