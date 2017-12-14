Nintendo Switch
Nintendo a officialisé la Nintendo Switch en janvier dernier, acompagné des jeux Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Arms, The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim et Xenoblade Chronciles 2. On aurait pu craide que des jeux soient reporté en 2018, mais tous ces jeux sont bien sortis cette année. ...
Source : https://kotaku.com/hey-nintendo-didnt-delay-any-games-this-year-1821138330
posted the 12/14/2017 at 08:09 PM by link49