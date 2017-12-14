home page
Yooka Laylee sur Switch c'est une conversion...
Superbe ! selon DF
ouf vous avez sué hein
tags :
yooka laylee switch suuuupeerbe
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/14/2017 at 12:52 PM by
evilchris
comments (
27
)
amassous
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 12:55 PM
Boite?
edgar
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:01 PM
Excellent le gif, tu ne pouvais pas mieux trouver !
bonanzaa
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:03 PM
En boite et je prend
giru
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:03 PM
amassous
Nope. Ou pas encore.
C'est bien que le portage soit réussi, mais ça arrive trop tard. Puis bon, le portage est réussi... mais le jeu en lui-même c'est une autre histoire. Je l'ai lâché sur PS4, je doute que j'y reviendrai sur Switch. Je l'ai installé avec le code de backer, je testerai à l'occasion j'imagine.
amamiya
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:15 PM
Je suis en train d'y jouer moi même. Il semble que les principaux défauts du jeu, comme la gestion de la caméra, ont été corrigé. Donc trop tard, pas si sûr si on a un jeu qui n'a pas le même rendu que Rime et qui parfait la formule initiale.
sylphide
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:16 PM
C'est dans c'est moment la qu'on s'apperçoie qu’énormément de jeux PS4 n'utilise et de loin pas la puissance de la machine et qu'une simple tablette peut faire la même chose niveau.
leonr4
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:18 PM
- Camera controls have been improved;
- Resolution: docked 900p, portable 600p [i.e. same as Mario + Rabbids, for a reference]; CORRECTION: John clarified that handheld mode is actually 630p instead of 600p.
- Depth of Field is absent;
- Shadow maps resolution reduced, but shadows have good filtering, meaning a less chunky look despite the lower resolution;
- Ambient Occlusion is absent in the Switch version;
- Fewer reflection probes, meaning less light bouncing off objects;
- Some remade geometry, generally lower quality remakes, but most geometry remained the same;
- Reduced texture filtering;
- Lower resolution water surface details;
- All those changes still present a game that looks very much like the original 8th gen game;
- The version of Unity needed for optimisations lacked features, but the newer version had worse performance, so they had to request that new features be added to the old version, hence the wait;
- Frame rate: 30 fps like 8th gen counterparts, Some frame rate dips, mostly when the camera is exposed to a large part of the map. Dips also occur with a lot of alpha effects on screen. Mostly, though, it runs smoothly. Handheld is slightly smoother than docked mode.
- Loading times are not good: up to 10 seconds more loading time compared to 8th gen systems. Loading from internal storage is slightly faster than SD card.
- "Switch manages to hang very very closely to PS4 and XB1."
La flemme de traduire.
sandorclegane
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:32 PM
giru
s'est du au moteur unity qui a mit un temps de fou à être compatible switch.
giru
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:35 PM
sandorclegane
Non, Unity est sur Switch depuis le lancement (Bomberman est sous Unity). C'est la version d'Unity que Playtonic utilise pour son jeu qui a posé problème... Playtonic avait besoin de certaines features dispo dans une version plus récente du moteur, mais cette version avait des problèmes de performances.
olimar59
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:39 PM
amamiya
je l'ai eu hier sur Switch, la caméra est pour moi plus que moyenne. Je vais avoir du mal à le terminer alors que je fais partie des premiers backers
temporell
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:40 PM
tu peut ajouter ça
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkmUyIojHdY
zephon
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:42 PM
giru
c'est pas les seul
donkusei
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:43 PM
sandorclegane
Il est compatible depuis day-one, c'est juste qu'il y a des problèmes.
mikazaki
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:43 PM
Moi qui les pas fini sur pc je le reprends direct
mikaou
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:51 PM
amassous
"Boite ? ah gna gna gneu gneu pas de boite je prend pas" Grandissez bordel
xxther3dxx
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 01:58 PM
mikaou
fuck le débat voyons...
xxther3dxx
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 02:00 PM
Merde mon tel. Faut lire demat
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 02:02 PM
Pour le coup, j'étais pas inquiet de la conversion.
amassous
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 02:03 PM
mikao Jamais je changerais sur ces postitions , c'est des principes , apres vous faite cque vous voulez
shigeryu
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 02:07 PM
Amassous
Et le jour ou les consoles seront full démat ?
mikaou
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 02:35 PM
xxther3dxx
amassous
ouais tu fais ce que tu veux, mais venir faire ta pleureuse sur chaque jeu qui sort qu'en démat....c'est pas necessaire
amassous
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 02:53 PM
mikaou
je demande reste tranquille.
shigeryu
je hack tout oklm.
shigeryu
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 03:05 PM
amassous
Bhé ça sera du démat tout de même gros
à moins que tu mettes chaque jeux dans une SD et te fait tes propre boites
amassous
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 03:06 PM
shigeryu
sauf que je contribue pas au full demat je donne pas de sous pour du full demat.
shigeryu
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 03:13 PM
amassous
ouais mais avec ou sans toi ça passera au full demat, bon tu jouera aux jeux mais pas dans la légalité, ça te pose pas de problème ?
Et si dans le futur (imaginons) que dénoncé ceux qui hack apporte des point or, tu m'en voudras pas que je te dénonce ?
mikaou
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 03:13 PM
amassous
vla ta façon de t'exprimer "boite ?"
Et pour les films tu achètes tout en physique ou Netflix et dl des séries tu tolères ? (c'est pour un sondage)
amassous
posted
the 12/14/2017 at 03:18 PM
shigeryu
mikaou
J'achete pas tout
