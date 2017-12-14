" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
Frieza a trouvé un travail
Ryusei Nakao prend votre commande dans ce restaurant de sushi . les commandes se font sur des bornes à tables ou la voix du célèbre seiyuu vous énumère les différentes sorte de plats :




    posted the 12/14/2017 at 12:44 PM by gantzeur
    comments (4)
    amassous posted the 12/14/2017 at 12:45 PM
    jozen15 posted the 12/14/2017 at 12:47 PM
    goku l'a mis en pls il a plus le choix
    kinox31 posted the 12/14/2017 at 12:51 PM
    epic la face de freeza
    escobar posted the 12/14/2017 at 12:51 PM
    excellent
